Injured Crystal Palace duo Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca out for season, Oliver Glasner confirms

Crystal Palace duo Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Standard Sport revealed last month that Doucoure had been undergoing rehab and fitness work at Palace’s training ground since February and that there was hope he could return to the pitch in mid-May, but the club’s medical team have decided not to rush him back this term.

Doucoure has not played since snapping his Achilles in November’s 2-1 defeat by Luton, after which he underwent surgery.

Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday that Doucoure will not be risked in any of Palace’s final six games of the Premier League season.

Double blow: Neither Cheick Doucoure nor Matheus Franca will feature during Crystal Palace‘s season run-in (Getty Images)

Franca, meanwhile, was sidelined until October with a back problem after joining Palace from Brazilian side Flamengo last summer.

The 20-year-old has since been hampered by a fresh groin injury which required surgery and will keep him out until pre-season.

“He won’t return this season”, Glasner said of Franca. “He had surgery, so he will be out for the rest of the season.

“Of course, it is [a blow] for all of us. If you have to go to hospital and undergo surgery, it’s always the worst part in life, because health problems are the worst things you could have. He has all our support and we hope he will be back when we start the pre-season.”

Franca has played 12 times for Palace in his first season, and registered his first goal contribution with an assist in February’s 3-0 win over Burnley — Glasner’s first match in the dugout.