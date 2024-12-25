Infielder Ehire Adrianza retires at 35 after 12 major league seasons

Infielder Ehire Adrianza is retiring after 12 major league seasons.

The 35-year-old, who was with the Los Angeles Angels early this year, announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram.

Adrianza won a World Series title in 2021 with Atlanta and hit .237 with 22 homers and 151 RBIs for San Francisco (2013-16), Minnesota (2017-20), the Braves (2021-24), Washington (2022) and the Angels.

He signed a minor league contract with the Angels in February, started the season at Triple-A Salt Lake and batted .192 with one homer and two RBIs in eight games from April 22 to May 8. He went on the injured list because of back spasms and was released on June 15.

“I still find it hard to believe that I have had the honor of playing more than a decade in the major leagues,” he said. "I never imagined I would achieve so much, and it’s astonishing to reflect on this experience.”

