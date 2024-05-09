Indianapolis police investigating incident between Bucks' Patrick Beverley and Pacers fan

NEW YORK — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident between Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley and a fan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse near the conclusion of Game 6 of the first round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, according to a statement from the IMPD public affairs office.

"IMPD is aware of an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse involving an NBA player and citizen," an IMPD spokesman said. "At the time of the incident, officers completed an initial case report. The report has been forwarded to IMPD detectives, who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.

"Detectives are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved. Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation."

During the game, which the Pacers won 120-98 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, a fan was apparently heckling players on the Bucks bench. Television cameras caught Beverley throwing a basketball at the fan, missing and hitting a woman in the side of the head. The other fan in question got the ball and tossed it back at Beverley, who then whipped it back at the fan.

Beverley, who later refused to answer an ESPN reporter's questions in the locker room after she acknowledged that she does not subscribe to his podcast, said on his show the whole thing was an "unfortunate situation that should've never happened."

"What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better and I will be better. That should have never happened, regardless of what was said, simple as that," Beverley said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police investigating incident between Pat Bev and fan