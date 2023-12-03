Indianapolis Colts snatch overtime victory against Tennessee Titans

Gardner Minshew threw a touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with less than three minutes remaining in overtime as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 31-28 for their fourth straight win.

The Colts had to score a touchdown to win after Nick Folk made a 46-yard field goal to put the Titans 28-25 in front with four minutes, 19 seconds left on the clock.

Minshew led his side down the field in a 71-yard, seven-play drive which culminated in a four-yard pass to Pittman. The Colts now have a 7-5 record and remain in the play-off race in the AFC.

Those Cardiac Colts have won 4 in a row. pic.twitter.com/QdHjKz8gR8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2023

The Denver Broncos suffered a blow in their bid to make the post-season as their five-game winning streak came to an end against the Houston Texans.

Nico Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving, including a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Jimmie Ward intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone with nine seconds remaining to ensure the Texans held on for a 22-17 win.

A miserable campaign for the New England Patriots hit a new low as they were shut out twice in a season for the first time in franchise history, with two field goals from Cameron Dicker giving the Los Angeles Chargers a 6-0 win.

It was a different story in New Orleans as the Detroit Lions beat the Saints 33-28 to improve to 9-3, their best record after 12 games since 1962.

Sam LaPorta enjoyed career highs of nine catches for 140 yards, including an early touchdown, while Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to injury in the fourth quarter after he was the victim of a penalised hit from Bruce Irvin.

Desmond Ridder threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt as the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets 13-8, while the Arizona Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 for just their third win of the season in a weather-delayed contest.

Tyreek Hill caught two touchdown passes, the first from 78 yards, as the Miami Dolphins thrashed the Washington Commanders 45-15 to improve to 9-3 for the first time since 2001.