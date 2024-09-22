INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 8: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever slaps hands with a teammate during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 8, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chet White/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action on Sunday, September 22 with a first-round playoff matchup against the Connecticut Sun. Game 1 of their three-game series is here!

The Fever went 1-3 against the Sun in the regular season and come into the postseason having lost four of their last six games.

The Sun won three straight before losing two and then got a win in their last game of the regular season. They come into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, while Fever are sixth in the overall league standings.

Here's everything you need to know to watch:

How to watch Fever vs. Sun, Game 1

Date : Sunday, September 22

Time : 3 p.m. EDT

TV channel : ABC (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Stream: Fubo

Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun FREE on Fubo

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch, TV info, live stream on Sept 22