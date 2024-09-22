Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch, TV info, live stream on Sept 22
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action on Sunday, September 22 with a first-round playoff matchup against the Connecticut Sun. Game 1 of their three-game series is here!
The Fever went 1-3 against the Sun in the regular season and come into the postseason having lost four of their last six games.
The Sun won three straight before losing two and then got a win in their last game of the regular season. They come into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, while Fever are sixth in the overall league standings.
Here's everything you need to know to watch:
How to watch Fever vs. Sun, Game 1
Date: Sunday, September 22
Time: 3 p.m. EDT
TV channel: ABC (Watch FREE on Fubo)
Stream: Fubo
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch, TV info, live stream on Sept 22