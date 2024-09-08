Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: How to watch, TV info, live stream on Sept 8

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) points to the other side of the court Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action on Sunday, September 8 with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are coming off a 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx but have won five of their last six contests.

The Dream have had up and down results after the Olympic break. They won three straight since returning but have now lost five of their last seven. They're currently fifth in in the East while the Fever are in third with an 18-17 record. As it stands heading into the game, the Fever are sixth in the overall league standings and the Dream are ninth.

Here's everything you need to know to watch:

How to watch Fever vs. Dream

Date : Saturday, September 8

Time : 4 p.m. EDT

TV channel : ESPN 3 (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Stream: Fubo

