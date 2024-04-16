Indiana Fever choose Caitlin Clark as first pick in WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa sensation and NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, was picked first in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

The moment @caitlinclark heard her name called as the #1 overall pick, taking her talents to the @indianafever ☝️



2024 #WNBADraft presented by @statefarm pic.twitter.com/u4xVPEw7uC — WNBA (@WNBA) April 15, 2024

Ms Clark, who helped carry the Hawkeyes to the national championship final this year, was widely expected to be chosen as first pick.

In an interview after taking the stage on Monday at New York City’s Brooklyn Academy of Music to accept her new jersey, Ms Clark told ESPN she was “grateful” to be entering the WNBA, after foregoing her fifth year of college eligibility to enter the draft.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was in 2nd grade,” the Iowa native said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything I’m just trying to soak it in.”

“I told my mom before this, “I earned it,” and that’s why I’m so proud of it,” she added.

Expectations will be high for Ms Clark, who holds the NCAA’s all-time scoring and assist records for men and women.

The Fever certainly hope she’ll continue her sensational run when she arrives in Indianapolis. The team hasn’t been to the playoffs in nearly a decade.

the squad welcomes Caitlin Clark to Indy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZRhUPqax1i — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 15, 2024

After the pointguard’s pick was announced, players from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers squad shared a video on X welcoming Ms Clark to the state.

The 22-year-old from West Des Moines, Iowa, is credited with helping increase viewership for NCAA womens’s basketball.

During last month’s NCAA tournament, Ms Caitlin’s lethal shooting ability and sharp passes helped attract record-setting numbers of viewers.

The final between Iowa and South Carolina attracted a peak of 24 million viewers, topping the men’s D1 final audience by millions and attracting the most viewers of any college basketball game since 2019.

The quarterfinal and semifinal legs of the tournament also broke records for women’s college basketball viewership.

