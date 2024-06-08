India vs. Pakistan: Match time, squads, pitch, what to know about cricket's 'Super Bowl'

Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

All roads lead to New York this weekend as neighbors and archrivals Pakistan and India face off in a showdown that International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice called "one of the greatest international sporting rivalries in the world of sport."

Sunday's match will be the first time the two neighboring nations will play against each other in the U.S., which is co-hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time. A brand-new 34,000-seat modular stadium was constructed especially for the T20 World Cup 2024 in Nassau County on Long Island, New York. (The tournament kicked off in Dallas last Saturday with an opening match between the United States and Canada that the U.S. won.)

Both India and Pakistan have played one match since the tournament began. While India won their first match against Ireland on Wednesday, Pakistan lost to the U.S. on Thursday in the first real upset of the tournament.

The two nations have also each won the T20 World Cup once: India won the inaugural tournament in 2007 and Pakistan took home the trophy in 2009.

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (R) and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the ground during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

'Our Super Bowl'

"For those Americans discovering the tournament, they should know that Pakistan’s game against India is like our Super Bowl," tournament ambassador and former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi wrote in a column for ICC. "I used to absolutely love playing India and I really believe it is the biggest rivalry in sport."

Afridi likened the India-Pakistan rivalry to the one between Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, writing: "Against India, it is about handling the pressure of the occasion. There is so much talent in both teams, they just need to put it together on the day."

Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan vs. India match during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, including the start time, players and how to watch.

Fans show their support during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Pakistan vs. India match time

The hotly anticipated match between Pakistan and India is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 9.

A T20 World Cup match lasts for approximately three hours and 20 minutes, on average, according to the ICC, including both innings and the innings break.

Pakistan vs. India pitch

The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York, about 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan. Since the tournament began, the pitch and ground has faced criticism from experts and players over its conditions. The ICC, in a statement, said that they recognize "that the pitches used so far have not played as consistently" as they would have wanted.

However, they said that their "world-class grounds team have been working hard to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (L) plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

How to get Pakistan vs. India match tickets

General tickets for the match between Pakistan and India sold out almost immediately on the official tournament website when the sales went live in February. However, a limited number of seats are available in the Diamond Club for $10,000 and Premium Club Lounge for $2,500.

Tickets for the match between India and Pakistan are currently mostly available for purchase on third-party websites such as Stubhub and SeatGeek for varying prices.

The lowest listed price for a single ticket on any of those resellers was around $800 before fees as of Friday afternoon.

SeatGeek told USA TODAY that the average resale ticket price for the India vs. Pakistan game is $1,366, "nearly five times more" than the next most in-demand match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is U.S. vs. India on June 12.

SeatGeek said Thursday evening that they have "seen some ticket sales hit approximately $2,400 for premier seat locations within the front row," to date.

Pakistan vs. India: How to watch 2024 T20 match in the US on TV, streaming

The match can be streamed exclusively on WillowTV, which is also available via streamers like Fubo and Sling.

Fans can also stream the game across devices on the Cricbuzz app, while the live score will be available to view on the Cricbuzz website.

Scorecards, match highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will also be available for fans to view on ICC.tv. Live radio commentary will be available from BBC on the ICC website and app.

India's Virat Kohli (R) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

Pakistan vs. India watch parties at fan parks

To celebrate the event and give fans across the world an opportunity to participate in the match, the ICC has set up fan parks in five different countries, including the U.S.

"The fan parks will have live entertainment including DJs, as well as food and drink outlets, cricket ambassadors and family activities, making it an experience not to be missed for fans across the globe," ICC says about the fan parks.

In the U.S., Pakistan vs. India will be streamed live at fan parks at the following locations:

North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET

Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, New York at 8:30 a.m. ET

Epic Central in Grand Prairie, Texas at 8:30 a.m. local time

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center in Seattle at 7 a.m. local time

Pakistan team for 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan's player celebrate dismissing United States Captain Monank Patel during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6, 2024.

The Pakistan squad includes:

Babar Azam (captain)

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Rizwan

Fakhar Zaman

Usman Khan

Shadab Khan

Azam Khan

Imad Wasim

Iftekhar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed

Abbas Afridi

Mohammad Amir

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

The Pakistan team lists no reserve players.

India team for 2024 T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya of India celebrates the wicket of Lorcan Tucker of Ireland during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 05, 2024 in New York, New York.

India's squad includes:

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Hardik Pandya (vice captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohd. Siraj.

Reserve players include:

Shubman Gill

Rinku Singh

Khaleel Ahmed

Avesh Khan

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pakistan vs. India in T20 World Cup: Match time, squads, how to watch