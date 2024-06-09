India vs Pakistan LIVE! T20 World Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

India vs Pakistan LIVE!

The 2024 T20 World Cup steps up a notch today as one of the biggest matches in world sport takes centre stage in New York. Pakistan head into this mammoth Group A showdown with their fiercest rivals desperately needing to bounce back from their stunning Super Over defeat by tournament co-hosts the United States in Dallas on Thursday, a momentous result that went down as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.

Babar Azam’s side completely and utterly unravelled in shocking fashion that day and will have to be much improved here to compete against India after the favourites began their own campaign with a dominant eight-wicket demolition of Ireland on Wednesday. Captain Rohit Sharma is ready to play after a couple of injury scares suffered this week, while Pakistan also have all-rounder Imad Wasim available following a rib issue.

The pitch for today’s game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island provides something of an unwelcome subplot, having been heavily criticised and even labelled as “dangerous” following India’s emphatic win over Ireland. Follow India vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cup live below!

India vs Pakistan latest news

Start time: 3.30pm BST, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

India team news: Rohit Sharma ready after scare

Pakistan team news: Imad Wasim passed fit

Weather forecast: Risk of rain in New York

Concerns over pitch dominate build-up

Pakistan win toss and will field first

15:32 , George Flood

Pakistan have won the toss and Babar Azam confirms they will bowl first due to the moisture on the pitch.

The right decision, surely...

15:31 , George Flood

Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are out in the middle.

Here comes the toss...

Covers coming off with delayed toss imminent

15:30 , George Flood

The umpires have been out to assess the surface and the covers are coming off!

Hopefully we’ll have the toss very shortly.

Surely the choice will be to bowl first on this pitch...

New start time confirmed after rain delay

15:27 , George Flood

Now confirmation that the delayed toss will be at 10:30am ET, which is 3:30pm BST, 8pm IST and 7:30pm PKT.

Play will start at 11am ET, 4pm BST, 8:30pm IST and 8pm PKT.

So a delay of just half an hour.

A reminder there is an extra 90 minutes if we need it, so hopefully a full game ahead.

Rohit Sharma: India cannot rely too heavily on individuals

15:16 , George Flood

Virat Kohli joined up late with the India squad for this tournament and got just one solitary run off five balls before being caught while going big-shot hunting against Ireland, where the favourites easily chased down a very modest target of 97 with 46 balls to spare.

It’s led to more debate about whether he should be opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma or moved back down to No3.

For his part, the skipper does not want to rely too strongly on Kohli to fire India.

"I don't want to rely on one or two individuals to win us the game," Sharma said.

"I think all 11 of us need to contribute.

“Of course, there are key players who are going to play key roles for us but I think everyone needs to chip in whatever they can, however they can in their best possible way.

"[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that."

15:08 , George Flood

Warm-ups are well underway with the rain having stopped for now...

Toss delayed ahead of India vs Pakistan

15:07 , George Flood

The toss has been delayed in New York.

However, it’s not raining anymore so hopefully the delay will be very short.

India coach Rahul Dravid set to step down after T20 World Cup

15:01 , George Flood

India are of course coached across all formats by legendary former captain Rahul Dravid, whose contract after this tournament expires.

He recently confirmed that he would not be re-applying for the position after it was advertised by the BCCI.

"Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to reapply," Dravid said.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do."

14:55 , George Flood

Good news - it sounds like the light rain has stopped in New York and that players from both sides are now out on the field warming up at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Hopefully we’ll be getting underway on time...

Gary Kirsten: Pakistan players don't need motivating against India

14:53 , George Flood

Speaking to the media ahead of today’s massive clash with India, Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten - who only officially started his two-year reign in the recent warm-up series against England - said his side had already “forgotten” that seismic defeat to the USA as they desperately seek to recover their bid to make the Super 8s.

He also said that Pakistan’s players did not need any extra motivation for a game of this magnitude.

“I don't like to harp on history too much,” the South African said.

“We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now, so we're going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets, and how we can put pressure on the opposition.

“That's what we would want to do every game, that's certainly how we would plan for every game.

“So it's really up to us to get ourselves up for the game.

“It's a big game, India-Pakistan. There's no need for me to motivate the team any more, they're well motivated, they're focused for this game.

“We've to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward. That's the only way you can deal with life.”

Covers on amid pre-match rain in New York

14:38 , George Flood

A little bit of an ominous sign in New York with the covers already on due to some pre-match drizzle.

Let’s hope it passes quickly...

Atmosphere building as India vs Pakistan draws nearer

14:20 , George Flood

The atmosphere is already building brilliantly with just over an hour to go before the action begins in New York.

As expected, both nations are going to be very well represented in the stands this afternoon.

Concerns over pitch dominate India vs Pakistan build-up

14:02 , George Flood

The condition of the pitches in the USA has been a huge talking point in the opening week of this T20 World Cup, none more so than at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

India stars Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant both needed treatment after taking painful blows off bouncers against Ireland amid excessive seam movement and wildly uneven bounce, with former England coach Andy Flower describing the surfaces as “bordering on dangerous.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was “unacceptable” for players to be sent out to play on the “sub-standard surface”, which was grown in Florida and driven more than 1,000 miles to the temporary ground in New York before being dropped in only around three weeks ago.

Sri Lanka-South Africa and India-Ireland were both very low-scoring games on this ground, not the sort of entertainment that tournament chiefs will have hoped for.

Let’s hope there’s been a significant improvement brought about by ground staff in recent days, though South Africa-Netherlands was very close but also notably low-scoring.

In fact, debutants Canada’s 137-7 posted in their 12-run win over Ireland on Friday was the highest score at the ground so far.

Large security operation in force on Long Island

13:44 , George Flood

A sizeable security operation is in force around the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today, to ensure that such a high-stakes occasion where emotions are sure to be running high passes off successfully without incident.

Risk of rain for India vs Pakistan in New York

13:38 , George Flood

We certainly hope that the weather won’t spoil what should be a memorable occasion today, but there is the real threat of rain in New York.

There are wind and showers forecast for Long Island - where it’s currently just past 8:30am - in the morning, followed by plenty of cloud.

This game is due to start at 10:30am local time (8:30pm IST and 7:30pm PKT), so there seems a real risk at this stage of the conditions affecting play.

Please don’t let it be a washout!

Pakistan team news: Imad Wasim back available

13:23 , George Flood

Pakistan have received a fitness boost of their own for this afternoon’s high-profile clash.

All-rounder Imad Wasim has been passed fit to play against India, having missed the shock Super Over defeat by the USA with a suspected rib injury.

Such an issue also saw Imad miss the final game of Pakistan’s warm-up series against England last week.

However, the 35-year-old - who reversed his retirement from international cricket in March - is now available again, per South African head coach Gary Kirsten.

Imad should come back into the Pakistan lineup this afternoon at the expense of Azam Khan.

India team news: Rohit Sharma fit after injury scares

13:15 , George Flood

Influential captain Rohit Sharma is fit to play for India today after suffering a couple of different injury scares this week.

He was initially forced to retire hurt on 52 during India’s easy chase against Ireland on Wednesday, having been hit on the upper arm by a bouncer from Josh Little.

Veteran opener Sharma was then struck on the thumb when batting against throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne in the nets at Cantiague Park, reportedly leading to a complaint being submitted by the Official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the condition of their practice pitches.

However, India’s skipper is ready to feature as usual this afternoon.

How to watch India vs Pakistan

13:08 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

India vs Pakistan live

13:03 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of India vs Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

One of the biggest games anywhere in world sport rarely fails to disappoint and today’s contest should be no different as favourites India look to build on their opening demolition of Ireland in Group A and their fiercest rivals desperately seek a response to their shock Super Over defeat by co-hosts the United States.

Today’s massive showdown at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island in New York, where there have been ongoing concerns over the state of the pitch, begins at 3:30pm BST.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day!