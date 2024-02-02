India vs England LIVE: Test match score and latest updates as Bashir makes debut and Jaiswal hits century

(Getty Images)

England take on India in the second match of the five-Test series at Visakhapatnam, having taken a 1-0 lead following the thrilling historic win at Hyderabad.

Ben Stokes’ side fought their way back into the game after a first-innings deficit of 190 runs led by Ollie Pope’s 196, before debutant Tom Hartley spun the tourists to victory in the final over of day four.

The result left England triumphant and India reeling, with Stokes saying it was his “greatest triumph” since taking over as captain of the side.

In the second Test match, another debutant, Shoaib Bashir will be looking to make his mark when he was named in the side after Jack Leach was ruled out following a haematoma sustained in the field during the match at Hyderabad.

India were dealt a double blow as well, with both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the second Test with injuries sustained in the first.

India vs England LIVE: Second Test updates

India host England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam

England dramatically beat India in the first Test of the five-match series

TEAM NEWS: England make two changes as James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir come in for Jack Leach and Mark Wood

Wicket! Rohit Sharma out for 14! ct Pope b Bashir - India 40-1

Wicket! Shubman Gill out for 34! ct Foakes b Anderson - India 89-2

Wicket! Shreyas Iyer out for 27! ct Foakes b Hartley - India 179-3

Tea: India 225-3

India vs England

08:42

62.6

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:42

62.5

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:41

62.4

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:41

62.3

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:40

62.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:39

61.6

Rehan Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:39

61.5

Rehan Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

08:38

61.4

Rehan Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:38

61.2

Rehan Ahmed to Rajat Patidar. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:37

61.1

Rehan Ahmed to Rajat Patidar. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

08:36

60.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

08:36

60.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs.

India vs England

08:35

60.3

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:34

60.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:34

59.6

Rehan Ahmed to Rajat Patidar. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:33

59.5

Rehan Ahmed to Rajat Patidar. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs.

India vs England

08:32

59.4

Rehan Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

08:32

59.3

Rehan Ahmed to Rajat Patidar. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:31

59.1

Rehan Ahmed to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:29

58.6

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot padded, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:29

58.5

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Hartley.

India vs England

08:28

58.4

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:27

58.2

FOUR! Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:27

58.1

FOUR! Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:25

57.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:25

57.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:24

57.3

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:24

57.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:23

57.1

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:22

56.6

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:21

56.4

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:20

56.3

Joe Root to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

08:19

56.2

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

08:19

56.1

Joe Root to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:17

55.6

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:16

55.4

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:16

55.3

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs.

India vs England

08:16

55.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

08:15

55.1

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:14

54.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs.

India vs England

08:14

54.5

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:13

54.4

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:13

54.3

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

08:12

54.2

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs England

08:11

53.6

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

08:11

53.5

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:10

53.4

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:10

53.3

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

08:09

53.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs England

08:09

53.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:08

52.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:07

52.5

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:07

52.4

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:06

52.3

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:05

52.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

08:04

51.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:03

51.4

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs England

08:02

51.3

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

08:02

51.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Anderson.

India vs England

08:01

51.1

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:00

50.6

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Bairstow.

India vs England

07:59

50.5

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

07:58

50.4

OUT! Caught. Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge, caught by Foakes. Much-needed wicket for England.

India vs England

07:56

50.3

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

07:56

50.2

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

07:56

50.1

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:55

49.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

07:54

49.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

07:54

49.4

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:53

49.3

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:53

49.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

07:53

49.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:52

48.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

07:51

48.5

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:50

48.3

SIX! Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

India vs England

07:50

48.2

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

07:49

48.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:48

47.6

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

07:48

47.5

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:47

47.4

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:47

47.3

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:47

47.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:46

47.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

07:41

46.6

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:40

46.5

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

07:40

46.4

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

07:40

46.3

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

India vs England

07:39

46.2

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

07:38

45.6

Shoaib Bashir to Shreyas Iyer. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

07:37

45.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:36

45.3

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

07:35

45.1

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:34

44.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

07:33

44.5

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

07:32

44.4

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:31

44.2

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:31

44.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

07:30

43.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

India vs England

07:30

43.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

India vs England

07:29

43.4

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.

