India v Pakistan LIVE: T20 World Cup score and latest updates from New York

India will face Pakistan in front of a raucous sell-out crowd (REUTERS)

India take on Pakistan in the most highly-anticipated group match of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

Pakistan were left reeling after a shock super-over defeat to the United States in Dallas on Thursday and will have to bounce back in one of the fiercest rivalries in sport.

Only two teams will qualify from Group A and India started their campaign with a dominant victory over Ireland, as they went into the tournament among the favourites, despite not having won a major international event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, there have been serious questions raised about the playing surface on the pop-up stadium in Nassau County, with the ICC admitting the pitch is not up to standard and would be subject to ‘remedies’ before the flagship game.

India take on Pakistan in a T20 World Cup group stage match in New York from 3.30pm BST

Questions surround the pitch in New York, which has been called ‘borderline dangerous'

Pakistan suffered one of the biggest shocks in cricket history when losing to the USA in their World Cup opener

India cruised past Ireland in their first match

15:23 , Luke Baker

Ok, it’s good news! The toss will now take place at 3.30pm BST (seven minutes’ time) with a start time of 4pm BST, so only 30 minutes delay. We’ll take that!

15:17 , Luke Baker

The rain has stopped, the covers are coming off and the umpires are out for a pitch inspection. I reckon we’ll have a slightly delayed start but shouldn’t be too long (famous last words...)

15:15 , Luke Baker

Following the shock victory of the United States’ side against Pakistan last week, a cricketing consciousness across the Atlantic may be stirring. And such was the dramatic nature of the match – which, having initially ended in a tie, was decided by a “super over” – it is hard to begrudge the Americans their enthusiasm.

But the question then arises: do we really want America to become cricket-mad? The marketing and finance bods at the International Cricket Council would presumably be delighted. Breaking America is not only the Holy Grail of global pop bands, but also of anyone wanting to make big bucks – and money is these days a major driver of those who run cricket internationally.

There have been advantages to all this for sure, but cricket’s soul has been troubled. So just imagine what will happen if the Yanks get their hands on the sport. For one thing, it’ll become de rigueur to watch matches accompanied by two-litre sodas and giant foam hands. And such is America’s penchant for cultural imperialism, you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll want to tweak the rules – bigger bats maybe, or perhaps a third set of stumps, just to spice things up a bit. “Leg before wicket” will become “Pants on fire”, and “Howzat” will be replaced with “Whatssup?!”

And if there’s money to made, Donald Trump will no doubt find a way to get a slice of the pie. He could build a cricket ground at Mar-a-Largo and spend his next presidency telling everyone it’s better than Lord’s. He might even redesignate his title to “The Umpire of the United States of America”. And as he might be in jail, dreaming about ways of getting out will be entirely appropriate.

Will Gore gives his take on America’s growing love affair with cricket:

14:58 , Luke Baker

The drizzle is coming down in New York, so I fear we may be on for a delayed start, with the cover still on the pitch. We’re supposed to start at 3.30pm BST, so in about 30 minutes’ time but the toss has been delayed.

14:40 , Luke Baker

It’s going to be quite the atmosphere in New York

India begin T20 World Cup campaign with routine win over Ireland

14:24 , Luke Baker

India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with an impressive half-century before retiring hurt to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening T20 World Cup group match in New York on Wednesday.

After 14 wickets had fallen for 157 runs in the first match on the temporary drop-in pitch when South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, India bowled Ireland out for 96 with four overs to spare.

Rohit helped allay fears the pitches imported from Adelaide were too helpful to the quicker bowlers, however, easing his way to 52 from 37 balls with three sixes and four fours ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday.

After Rohit won the toss on an overcast morning, Ireland were immediately in trouble as they slumped to 46-6. Only Gareth Delaney offered any real defiance in the face of an attack in which fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was again virtually unplayable, capturing 2-6 from his three overs and beating all the batters in the air or off the pitch.

Delaney, batting at number seven, scored 26 from 14 balls including a four and six from consecutive balls from left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh before he was run out. Only three other Ireland players reached double figures.

After Virat Kohli had been quickly dismissed for one, Rishabh Pant (36 not out) batted with typical impudence, scoring the winning runs with a reverse sweep for six.

14:07 , Luke Baker

The 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup is being held in the United States for the first time, with the West Indies as co-hosts.

England go into the tournament as title holders having won the last edition less than two years ago, beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India are among the favourites for the International Cricket Council event but they have not won a major cricket tournament since the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the T20 World Cup has evaded their grasp since they became the first-ever winners back in 2007.

Meanwhile, Australia stand on the brink of an unprecedented feat in world cricket. If Mitchell Marsh’s side can win, the nation will hold every major cricketing trophy across the men’s and women’s game.

Beating Pakistan is going to open many doors for us – US skipper Monank Patel

13:55 , Luke Baker

United States captain Monank Patel said his side’s historic T20 World Cup super-over win against Pakistan will help boost the sport’s popularity in the country.

The tournament co-hosts sealed a famous upset at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas by holding their nerve to win the super over after a thrilling match was tied.

Pakistan had been restricted to 159-7 in their regulation innings, but hit back after the United States appeared to be cruising in reply at 111-2 in the 14th over only to finish on 159-3

Patel said: “Of course, beating Pakistan in a World Cup is going to open many doors for us. And people, like the USA cricket community, (will) be aware of it. Obviously hosting the World Cup in the USA and performing here as a team, it helps us to grow cricket in the USA.

“I am happy with the win, playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them. It was an unbelievable performance from our side.”

13:40 , Luke Baker

The United States won a thrilling super over to seal a famous victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dallas.

After both sides finished their innings on 159 in their Group A match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, the USA held their nerve to pull off a major upset and make it back-to-back wins in the tournament.

Batting first in the super over, the USA made 18-1, with Aaron Jones on 11 before being run out and seven runs coming via extras.

Iftikhar Ahmed then took Pakistan to five for none off three balls in their super over before he was brilliantly caught by Nitish Kumar close to the boundary and USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar restricted them to 13-1.

13:26 , Luke Baker

Concerns are growing over the state of the T20 World Cup pitch in New York, with former England coach Andy Flower suggesting conditions at the ground were “bordering on dangerous” during India’s win over Ireland.

Bringing big matches to the pop up Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island has been a key part of the International Cricket Council’s bid to break the lucrative American market, but the gambit is off to a rocky start. With ‘drop in’ pitches grown over 1,000 miles away in Florida and transported via truck just a month ago, teething problems are hardly a surprise.

After a low-scoring opening game between South Africa and Sri Lanka served up scores of 77 all out and 80-4 – hardly the kind of explosive hitting promoters would hope for – things got even trickier on Wednesday.

Runs were hard to come by again as Ireland were bowled out for 96 with huge variations in bounce causing havoc for their batters. India chased their target with plenty of time to spare but only after captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt having taken blow on the upper arm from a Josh Little delivery that leapt sharply.

Flower, a seasoned coach with experience all over the world, sounded a note of caution about the setup.

“I’ve got to say that is not a good surface to play international cricket on. It is bordering on dangerous,” he told ESPN Cricinfo. “We saw the ball bouncing from a length both ways, keeping low occasionally but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on the the thumb, the gloves, the helmet. It proved very, very difficult batting conditions for any side.”

13:13 , Luke Baker

The Group A fixture between India and Pakistan is due to start at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 9 June at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channels from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

13:01 , Luke Baker

Despite that shock defeat to the USA, Pakistan may stick with an unchanged team with their four-pronged seam attack likely to do damage on a fast, bowler-friendly surface.

Usman Khan should remain in an otherwise highly-experienced top four, though the talented Saim Ayub may be considered.

Predicted Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

12:55 , Luke Baker

Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after taking his side to the brink of victory over Ireland, but the India skipper played down injury fears afterwards and should be fit to open once more.

Having named a spin-heavy squad, all three of India’s specialist seamers were deployed in their first game and seem likely to continue at the same venue.

Predicted India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

12:49 , Luke Baker

One of sport’s fiercest rivalries will tread new territory as India and Pakistan meet in New York.

A crunch T20 World Cup clash has become virtually must-win for Pakistan after a shock defeat in a super over to the USA in Dallas on Thursday.

With only two teams progressing from Group A, defeat to their neighbours India — who kicked off their campaign with a win over Ireland — could well spell the end of Babar Azam and co’s ambitions.

The playing surface will be in the spotlight, too, with the ICC forced to issue a statement after an unpredictable Nassau County pitch was heavily criticised ahead of this marquee encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know:

12:43 , Luke Baker

We’re in for a treat today. One of cricket, nay sport’s great fixtures taking place in New York as the India-Pakistan rivalry plays out on a fresh stage. Nassau County International Stadium will be rocking!

India vs Pakistan

