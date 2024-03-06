Is India v England on TV? Time, channel and how to watch fifth Test

India have secured series victory ahead of the final Test (Getty Images)

With India’s series victory secure, England will be hoping to salvage some pride in the final Test of their five-match tour.

The series conclues in the north of India in picturesque Dharamshala in the foothills of the Himalayas.

India’s battling fourth Test win secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and Rohit Sharma’s side will hope to finish strongly.

But England have had their chances to seize control of every match since arriving in India and will recognise that a second win of the tour would represent a solid return with their hosts so tough to beat at home.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fifth Test between India and England?

The fifth Test between India and England is scheduled for 7-11 March at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Play is due to start each day at 4am GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on TNT Sports, with coverage each day from 3.30am. While all other days will be on TNT Sports 1, day three will be shown on TNT Sports 3, and subscribers can stream the action throughout via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

India remain without KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, but will welcome back Jasprit Bumrah after resting the leader of their seam attack for the fourth Test. Devdutt Padikkal is pushing for inclusion and could replace Rajat Patidar, who has struggled in his debut Test series.

England have confirmed their XI, with a single change from the team beaten in Ranchi. Mark Wood replaces Ollie Robinson after a disappointing return to the side for the Sussex seamer, while Jonny Bairstow will make his 100th Test appearance having been backed by coach Brendon McCullum despite a tough series with the bat. Shoaib Bashir and Robinson missed training on match eve due to illness.

Story continues

Possible line-ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

Odds

India win 4/7

Draw 9/2

England win 3/1