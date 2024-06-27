India v England LIVE: T20 World Cup semi-final team news and updates from Guyana as toss delayed to rain

Groundsmen remove a cover after wet outfield delayed the toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal (AP)

England will take on India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in Guyana today, in a bid to defend the title they won in Australia two years ago.

However, the draw has been stacked in India’s favour. Unlike England, who only found out where they would play this semi-final at the last minute, India and their fans have known for months. It was designed to benefit those watching TV in Asia rather than local or international audiences.

There is also no reserve day for the semi-final in Guyana, with the match taking place during the rainy season, but there was one for the other match in Trinidad. Should the match be rained off, India will go through having topped their group in the Super 8s, with at least 10 overs per side needed for a result.

England have had their ups and downs in the tournament, losing to Australia and barely scraping through the initial group stage, but they have improved since. They smashed the West Indies and set up a dominant win over the United States, although they were beaten by South Africa in a close match. India on the other hand have been infallible throughout the tournament and will undoubtedly be the favourites, especially with Australia knocked out by Afghanistan.

Follow all the live action from the match in Guyana with our blog below:

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final

India vs England gets underway at 3.30pm BST with the toss taking place half an hour before

Matthew Mott says England hit “rock bottom” at the T20 World Cup

India have had longer to prepare for the match in Guyana

India vs England semi-final delayed due to rain

15:46 , Sonia Twigg

A quick reminder that should the game be rained off, and we are a long way from that yet, India would go through having topped their group while England came second.

India vs England

15:38 , Sonia Twigg

The super sopper is out and there is no chance of play imminently, the toss is not expected to take place for at least another half an hour:

(AP)

(AP)

India vs England

15:25 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s India:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Rain delays play

15:20 , Sonia Twigg

The rain has just started to come down again in Guyana and the covers that had been removed are going back onto the field.

England had been out knocking a football around, but they will now head back to the dressing room.

India vs England

15:12 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the training sessions in the build up to the match, starting with England:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

India vs England

15:03 , Sonia Twigg

The coverage has started and Ian Ward is explaining that there has been a lot of rain, which is standing on the covers and the ground staff are not making any effort to try and remove them as of yet.

Stay tuned for all the updates.

India vs England

14:55 , Sonia Twigg

The toss should be due to take place at 3pm BST, but we are expecting at least some delay because of the weather.

The match is taking place in the middle of the rainy season, with more rain forecast at the end of June than the beginning, far from ideal for a T20 World Cup semi-final.

The weather in Guyana

14:42 , Sonia Twigg

The weather in Guyana has been a key talking point ahead of the match. There are an extra 250 minutes allocated for the semi-final but no reserve day.

Ian Ward is one of the commentators, and he posted this an hour or so ago:

England fans and journalists struggle to reach Guyana

14:32 , Sonia Twigg

Tour groups were unable to sell packages with any confidence given the short turnaround time and several opted out entirely, instead focusing on the earlier rounds and late offers for the final in Barbados.

With stark travel advice for Guyana warning of high levels of violent crime and with hotel capacity severely stretched, it would be a surprise to see more than a sprinkling of England fans in the stands.

The same cannot be said for their opponents, as a large Indian diaspora prepares to turn out in force. India have also been aided by a longstanding guarantee that they would play in Guyana if they reached the final four, a certainty no other side at the tournament was offered.

It is a clear and regrettable discrepancy in a World Cup that strives for competitive balance but one that is understood to exist to satisfy the lucrative Indian television market.

There is also set to be a notable lack of English-based reporters on site. While former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Morgan all flew from Barbados with the team as part of their duties with the International Cricket Council’s official commentary team, a lack of commercial flights and accommodation has kept most other journalists grounded.

England look to channel spirit of 2022 in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

14:13 , Sonia Twigg

“Rash is experienced and he just adapts to conditions really well,” said Moeen.

“He knows his game now and he’s just proper at the moment, confident. He’s been unbelievable. He’s in some of the form of his life at the moment and just enjoying it. That’s great to see and it’s what we need. You can expect some sort of spin and a toughish wicket.”

Moeen’s off-breaks are likely to be another key part of the England game plan, Liam Livingstone offers further variation and there could be an outside chance for Will Jacks to return as a spin-bowling all-rounder and six-hitting option.

The England team traditionally attract plenty of followers on their travels, with committed touring supporters and a reliably large media presence, but that is set to change for their visit to the outer reaches of South America.

England look to channel spirit of 2022 in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

14:01 , Sonia Twigg

Moeen Ali, one of eight squad members to play in the match, said: “That was a great day and a great performance.

“We were clinical in our planning and preparation. We took the game on and were unbelievable with the bat but we set the game up with the ball.

“India have looked very, very strong this year, like they did at the last World Cup, and they’re just a brilliant side. They’ve got everything covered, so we’re going to have to be at our best to beat them. I’m looking forward to it… it’s nice to be here when you’re two games from winning a World Cup.”

If the pitch at the Providence Stadium does assist slow bowlers, as expected, India will become even stronger favourites with a varied spin attack featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

But England have their own ace in the pack in the form of leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who has hit top form at the tournament and boasts nine wickets with an excellent economy rate of 6.70. In three crunch fixtures against the West Indies, South Africa and United States in the Super 8s stage, he sent down 12 overs and took combined figures of four for 54.

England look to channel spirit of 2022 in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

13:43 , Sonia Twigg

England will hope history repeats itself when they take on world number ones India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, calling on memories of a triumphant night in Adelaide.

The two teams met at the same stage of the competition when it when it was held in Australia in 2022, with the eventual champions producing a stunning 10-wicket victory as captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales shared an unbeaten stand of 170.

Against an India side who have won 12 of their last 13 T20s, on a notoriously tricky Guyana pitch renowned for taking spin, England will need to harness all the confidence they can. And where better to look than a game which stands as their most impressive display since former skipper Eoin Morgan retired two years ago.

England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

13:24 , Luke Baker

2007: Yuvraj Singh brings the heat

India got the better of England in their Super 8s meeting at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, which they would go on to win.

After Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) got the innings off to a flying start, Yuvraj Singh stepped on the gas as the left-hander smashed the fastest T20 international half-century in just 12 balls, hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes off the 19th over as India racked up 218-4.

England were always going to be up against it and, although Vikram Solanki offered hope with his 43, India closed out an 18-run victory.

England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

13:10 , Luke Baker

2009: England edge Lord’s thriller

England took on India in the Super 8s in a day/night game at the home of cricket, needing a positive result after losing their opening fixture of the second group stage to South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Kevin Pietersen hit 46 to help England make 153 for seven. Yusuf Pathan fronted the reply with 33, but needing 19 off the final over India came up just three runs short as Ryan Sidebottom closed out a nail-biting England win.

England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

12:55 , Luke Baker

2012: Singh has England in a spin

England slumped to their lowest international T20 score when they were soundly beaten by India in the opening group stage of the 2012 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

After being put into bat, India made 170-4, with Rohit Sharma knocking out a swift unbeaten 55. England were soon lurching towards a heavy defeat as off-spinner Harbhajan Singh ripped through the middle order with4-12 to help skittle out Andy Flower’s side for just 80 runs.

England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

12:43 , Luke Baker

2022: England cruise to Adelaide victory

England fans do not have to think back too far for the last time they faced India for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup – November 2022.

India batted first at the Adelaide Oval, posting 168 with half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. However, a blistering unbeaten opening partnership from Jos Buttler (86) and Alex Hales (80) saw England coast towards an impressive 10-wicket win with four overs remaining, before going on to beat Pakistan in the final.

South Africa finally end semi-final curse with Afghanistan demolition at T20 World Cup

12:30 , Luke Baker

South Africa are through to their first T20 World Cup final to finally break one of sport’s most persistent curses after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Tarouba.

On an unruly pitch, the Afghanistan batters could do little against a rampaging Proteas’ bowling attack as Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took three wickets each to enable South Africa to finally put an end to their run of seven straight semi-final exits in World Cup competitions.

Speaking to the BBC following the win, Proteas captain Aiden Markram insisted his side wouldn’t be scared as they break new ground.

“This is as tough as it gets really,” he said. “One more step, it’s an exciting challenge for us. We’ve never been there before but it’s nothing to be scared of. It’s an opportunity that we’ve never had and we’ll be really excited about it.

“We feel we’ve been playing really good cricket for a couple of years now, have some world-class players in the group and it takes a full squad to put together a really good cricket game. Obviously there are external pressures but we’re trying to keep it simple and that should give us a good chance.”

South Africa finally end semi-final curse with Afghanistan thrashing at T20 World Cup

England ready for India after returning from ‘rock bottom’ says Matthew Mott

12:19 , Luke Baker

England head coach Matthew Mott believes his side have gone from “rock bottom” to the real deal as they prepare to fight for a place in the T20 World Cup final.

A blockbuster semi-final against world number ones India awaits in Guyana on Thursday, giving Mott the chance to complete a radical shift in fortunes after plumbing the depths just seven months ago.

Back in November, Mott and his captain Jos Buttler oversaw a torturous 50-over World Cup on Indian soil, losing six of their nine group games before bowing out with big questions over the duo’s leadership.

But England’s director of cricket Rob Key held the line, insisting they had earned the right to defend the title they won together in 2022 and has watched them walk a tightrope all the way into the last four.

And Mott, who bore the brunt of the criticism last time around, thinks hard experience has helped he and Buttler forge the team’s identity.

England ready for India after returning from ‘rock bottom’ says Matthew Mott

What happens if it rains?

12:05 , Luke Baker

In the event of rain, a minimum of 10 overs per side are required to be played for a result, up from five overs earlier in the tournament. There is no reserve day for the game, with 250 minutes of additional time able to be used on Thursday to try to complete the fixture.

If the match is washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super 8s (India) will advance.

Early England team news

11:53 , Luke Baker

England seem to have settled on their favoured combination, too, even if Tom Hartley’s darts may be a tempting option on a surface often enjoyed by left-arm spinners. Chris Jordan’s standout day against the USA should allow him to keep his place ahead of Mark Wood.

Predicted England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Early India team news

11:41 , Luke Baker

India may well be unchanged, with Virat Kohli likely to be backed at the top of the order despite a succession of low scores at the tournament so far. Spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja shape as key threats.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

How to watch India v England

11:30 , Luke Baker

The second T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England is due to start at 3.30pm BST on Thursday 27 June at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the semi-final via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Everything you need to know about India v England

11:22 , Luke Baker

India and England meet again in a T20 World Cup semi-final with Rohit Sharma’s side hoping to end their opponents’ title defence.

England knocked out India at this stage at the last edition of the tournament on their way to victory in 2022, and have battled back from a poor start in the Caribbean to again eye a final berth.

But their semi-final foes are yet to be beaten despite the lean form of a couple of key players, with Jasprit Bumrah to the fore with the ball and Sharma leading from the front with the bat.

A spin-friendly surface should also suit India’s trio of tweakers as they seek a first T20 title in 17 years.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is India v England on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch T20 World Cup

India v England - T20 World Cup

11:21 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of India v England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The teams have taken different paths to reach this point but the two giants of the game start on equal footing as they aim to book a date with South Africa in Saturday’s final.