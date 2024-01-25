India v England LIVE: First Test score and updates from Hyderabad

Ben Stokes captains England as they face one of the biggest challenges in cricket - an away Test series in India (Getty Images)

England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, when they start a five-Test tour of India in Hyderabad.

India have been utterly dominant on home soil over the past decade and have lost just three out of 46 Test matches as hosts since they last lost a series, to Sir Alastair Cook’s England side back in 2012.

England will face arguably their toughest challenge since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the reigns in 2022, but they have approached the tour with the same attitude that they have held going into every other series. Stokes is set to lead the side, despite undergoing knee surgery towards the end of November, and according to McCullum he “looks like a greyhound” having put a lot of work in to recover for the series.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

India vs England live: Hyderabad Test, day one

England take on India in Hyderabad in the first match of a five-Test series

The toss will take place at 3.30am GMT or 10.30am local time

England have gambled by naming three spinners in their line-up, including a Test debut for Tom Hartley

Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been forced to miss the first Test after a delay in being granted a visa

India vs England

04:40

8.1

Ravindra Jadeja to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

India vs England

04:39

7.6

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:38

7.5

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

Story continues

India vs England

04:38

7.4

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:36

7.3

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

04:35

7.1

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

India vs England

04:34

6.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

04:33

6.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:33

6.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:32

6.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

04:31

6.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

04:31

6.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:30

5.6

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:29

5.5

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

04:28

5.5

No ball Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, missed and it was a no ball, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:27

5.4

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:27

5.3

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:26

5.2

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:25

5.1

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

India vs England

04:24

4.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

04:24

4.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:23

4.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

04:22

4.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

04:22

4.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Jadeja.

India vs England

04:21

4.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Gill.

India vs England

04:20

3.6

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

04:19

3.5

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

India vs England

04:18

3.4

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

India vs England

04:17

3.2

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

04:16

3.1

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Bumrah.

India vs England

04:15

2.6

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:14

2.5

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:14

2.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. In-swinging yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs.

India vs England

04:12

2.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

04:12

2.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

04:11

2.1

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.

India vs England

04:10

1.6

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:09

1.5

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

04:08

1.3

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:07

1.2

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:07

1.1

FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

India vs England

04:06

0.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:05

0.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

India vs England

04:04

0.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:04

0.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.

India vs England

04:03

0.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

India vs England

04:02

0.1

NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series

03:50 , Luke Baker

England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been granted a visa and will now join up with the rest of his teammates in India.

Somerset youngster Bashir was forced to miss the first Test of a five-match series after flying home to the United Kingdom to complete paperwork, denying him the chance to make a debut in Hyderabad. He could be back with the Test squad by the weekend and will be available for selection in the second Test, which starts on 2 February.

The 20-year-old, who is of Pakistani heritage, had initially remained in the United Arab Emirates after England’s training camp in the Middle East having not been granted the visa required to travel to India.

“The visa has been issued by London,” a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Office said. “There are rules and regulations governing the issuance of an Indian visa. The same were being applied in this case.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had applied for Bashir’s visa on 11 December along with the rest of their travelling party, who all received the necessary approvals. Once the visa was belatedly granted, an ECB spokesperson said: “We’re glad the situation has now been resolved.”

England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series

Ben Stokes banks on spin as England hand Tom Hartley Test debut against India

03:40 , Luke Baker

England have gone all in on spin for their first Test in India, handing Tom Hartley a debut alongside Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed in a major selection gamble.

Clearly expecting more of the lavish turn that saw them blown away on their previous visit in 2021, the tourists have picked all three of their specialist slow bowlers in Hyderabad and will also utilise Joe Root’s off-breaks as an additional option.

With captain Ben Stokes unable to bowl after knee surgery, they have settled on Mark Wood as the solitary pace bowler, meaning record wicket-taker James Anderson sits out.

England are placing a lot of trust in Wood’s fitness, with their fastest bowler bullish about his fitness despite a history of injury problems.

Ben Stokes banks on spin as England hand Tom Hartley Test debut against India

India vs England Day One

03:25 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first day of England’s five-Test tour of India.

Ben Stokes’ men took part in their first training session on Monday as they stepped up their preparation ahead of the tour following a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

India have not lost a Test series at home since England’s last win there in 2012-13 and since then have a formidable record of three losses in 46 home Tests.

Brendon McCullum’s side are looking to buck that trend and showcase their attacking brand of cricket in one of the most difficult environments.

Ben Stokes banks on spin as England hand Tom Hartley Test debut against India

Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:14 , Jack Rathborn

England have gone all in on spin for their first Test in India, handing Tom Hartley a debut alongside Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed in a major selection gamble.

Clearly expecting more of the lavish turn that saw them blown away on their previous visit in 2021, the tourists have picked all three of their specialist slow bowlers in Hyderabad and will also utilise Joe Root’s off-breaks as an additional option.

With captain Ben Stokes unable to bowl after knee surgery, they have settled on Mark Wood as the solitary pace bowler, meaning record wicket-taker James Anderson sits out.

England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series

Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:13 , Jack Rathborn

England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been granted a visa and will now join up with the rest of his teammates in India.

Somerset youngster Bashir was forced to miss the first Test of a five-match series after flying home to the United Kingdom to complete paperwork, denying him the chance to make a debut in Hyderabad. He could be back with the Test squad by the weekend and will be available for selection in the second Test, which starts on 2 February.

The 20-year-old, who is of Pakistani heritage, had initially remained in the United Arab Emirates after England’s training camp in the Middle East having not been granted the visa required to travel to India.

England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series

India vs England

Wednesday 24 January 2024 04:01

Teams will be announced at the toss

India vs England

Wednesday 24 January 2024 04:00

Follow live coverage of India vs England from the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: