'Incredible' former Liverpool star sets SENSATIONAL Premier League record that may never be broken

One former Jurgen Klopp favourite at Liverpool set a new Premier League record today. Mohamed Salah wasn’t the only one rewriting the history books.

James Milner set a new Premier League record on Saturday as he took to the pitch against Everton at Goodison Park. The former Liverpool midfielder (and left-back, actually) became the first player to feature in 23 Premier League seasons.

No one has done it before and honestly, it might be a while before anyone matches that.

Milner made his debut all the way back in late 2002, coming on as a substitute for Leeds United against West Ham United. A little over a month later, he was scoring for his boyhood club, setting a new record as the youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer in the process (a record he held for two years).

James Milner becomes the ONLY player in Premier League history to play in 23 seasons! Legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/hoIBiJYtC0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 17, 2024

He's featured in every Premier League season since, with long spells at Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool before joining Brighton last summer. Milner is now into his second season there - we'll see if he slows down anytime soon.

It's important to realise just how incredible this record is, too. Milner broke into top-flight football at 16, which usually leads to burnout in your early 30s. Instead, he looks capable of playing into his 40s. The fact he never had a season abroad, too, or dropped into the Championship across 23 seasons is truly amazing.

It might be an unbreakable record.

James Milner sets Premier League record

Milner is moving closer and close to the all-time Premier League appearance record, currently held by Gareth Barry. The pair were actually teammates at both Aston Villa and Man City.

Barry's record is 653 games, with Milner heading into this season on 635. If he stays fit - and Brighton keep their faith in him - he'll break this record.

And Liverpool fans won't be surprised. Milner was an 'incredible' servant to the club, in Jurgen Klopp's words, as he delivered everything you could want from a squad player. He was the vice-captain - a player who led by example in every sense, helping to set the standards for what was the Reds' most successful team in decades.

We'll hope he grabs that record - a fully deserved one and one that we may never see broken. That might sound crazy but no one is even close to it.

Ashley Young is nearest in games but is roughly 100 behind Barry. At 39, it's highly unlikely he even gets particularly close.

Young is also closest to Milner for his seasons record - but entering into his 18th here, he'd need to play until he's 45. Milner may just be untouchable.

