Impressive EDS overpower West Ham to go top of PL2

City’s Elite Development Squad delivered a superb display at the CFA to inflict a first defeat of the season on West Ham and so replace the Hammers at the top of the Premier League 2 table.

Matty Henderson-Hall had given the City Under-21s a first half lead only for West Ham to draw level on the stroke of half time.

However, Ben Wilkinson’s youngsters upped the ante after the break in what was a fine all-round display.

Jacob Wright restored our advantage on 74 minutes before substitute Juston Oboavwoduo struck two minutes later barely 60 seconds after having come on.

And an injury time strike from Emilio Lawrence set the seal on a fine night’s work from Wilkinson's young charges.

It was a fifth straight win for our Under-21s and one that ensured we go into the October international break on top of the table on goal difference.

What happened

With West Ham kicking off as leaders and boasting a perfect record of five wins from five with City lying third just three points behind, all the portents were in place for an exciting encounter.

And it was a fast paced, high quality start with City making the early running, Hammers keeper Finlay Herrick producing a superb ninth minute save to deny Emilio Lawrence at the left-hand post.

ACTION MAN: Emilio Lawrence.

City then came close again on 17 minutes Wright thundered in a free kick that just went wide of the right-hand post after Jaden Heskey had been brought down on edge of the area.

We threatened again on 26 minutes, Lawrence and O’Reilly combining with another fine move down the Hammers flank only for Heskey and Dickson to both be denied in the box.

It felt as if a goal was imminent, and it arrived in fine style on the half hour.

Lawrence made another searing break down the left wing before despatching a superb pin-point cross to find the waiting Henderson-Hall who made no mistake from close range for what was his second goal in successive games.

Wright almost punished a loose pass with a powerful 37th minute shot that had just too much pace on it.

On 38 minutes though there was a reminder about the Hammers quality with City keeper Jack Wint having to be alert to deny Adiele after a lightning break down City’s left flank with the winger firing in from an acute angle.

CLOSE CALL: Jacob Wright was just wide with a free-kick.

And it was the visitors who had the last say on the first half action, Oliver Scarles drawing the Hammers level with a deft free-kick from the right edge of the 18-yard box.

Henderson-Hall had the ball back in the Hammers net again three minutes after the restart after he linked up with Lawrence again – but this time the flag was already up for offside – before Lawrence then flashed another stinging shot just wide.

At the other end Wint had to be alert once more on 65 minutes to snaffle a dangerous Adiele cross with Scarles lurking in the City box before Adiele then whizzed in a 20 yard shot which was fortunately just off target.

It was City though who made the crucial second half breakthrough thanks to that man Wright, the holding midfielder guiding a wonderful 74th minute shot past Herrick to restore our advantage.

Within three minutes City were further ahead thanks to substitute Justin Oboavwoduo who struck from close range barely a minute after coming on.

And a wonderful evening’s display was capped deep into stoppage time when Lawrence was rewarded for another excellent display with a goal of his own.

ON TARGET: Matty Henderson-Hall made it two goals in two.

How we lined up

Jack Wint was in goal for City with Lakyle Samuel, Max Alleyne, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Seb Naylor forming our back four.

Jacob Wright was the holding midfielder with Matty Henderson-Hall and Nico O’Reilly also in the engine room.

Jaden Heskey, Will Dickson and Emilio Lawrence formed City’s attacking trident.

CITY XI: Wint, Samuel, Alleyne, Simpson-Pusey, Naylor, Wright, Henderson-Hall (Oboavwoduo 74), O’Reilly (C) (Okeke 85), Heskey, Dickson, Lawrence

Subs: Mfuni, Whatmuff, Gray.

WEST HAM: Herrick, Battrum (Robinson 45), Mayers, Akpata, Casey (c), Luizao, Moore, Orford, Swyer, Scarles, Adiele

Subs: Hooper, Ajala, Rigge, Dolaghan

PASSION PLAY: Head coach Ben Wilkinson urges City on

What it means

City replace West Ham in top spot with five wins out six.

We both have 15 points but City boast the better goal difference.

What’s next

With the October international break imminent. City’s youngsters are not in action again until Wednesday, October 23.

That sees us play host to Sparta Prague in our latest UEFA Youth League encounter.

Kick-off at the Joie Stadium is schedule for 15.00pm (UK).

