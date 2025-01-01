Immanuel Quickley returns for Toronto Raptors versus Brooklyn Nets

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley is finally back in the Toronto Raptors' lineup as they host the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

The combo guard has only played in parts of three games for the Raptors so far this season.

Quickley was hurt in Toronto's home opener Oct. 23 when he fell hard on his tailbone.

He returned from that injury to play on Nov. 9 and 10, but then partially tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

That caused Quickley to miss the next 22 games for the Raptors (7-26).

He averaged 15.3 points, four assists, and two rebounds in the three games he played.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press