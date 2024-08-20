(Images): Wesley Fofana and Enzo Fernandez send messages to fans on Instagram

Both Wesley Fofana and Enzo Fernandez have posted out messages to Chelsea fans on their Instagram accounts last night.

The posts come in the aftermath of their opening day defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, and they are messages of encouragement to Blues fans.

Both Fofana and Fernandez started the game for Chelsea, and the latter even wore the captains armband.

They weren’t able to effect the game and Chelsea ended up on the losing side against one of if not THE best team in the world.

Fofana and Enzo react

🔵 Enzo Fernandez via IG. "First step. We keep working, this is just the beginning. Thank you for your support. 🙏🏼💙"#CFC pic.twitter.com/PTgTrs7TyG — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) August 19, 2024

🔵 Wesley Fofana via IG. "Tough loss last night, but we keep our heads up and continue to fight. Football is about resilience and learning from each challenge. We'll come back stronger. Thank you to all the fans for your unwavering support. 💙"#CFC pic.twitter.com/DTwkXq7dKJ — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) August 19, 2024

