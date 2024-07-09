(Images): Three academy players spotted in Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea training sessions

Yesterday was a Chelsea content day and one that has got Chelsea fans excited and looking forward to the next season ahead now.

New head coach Enzo Maresca has really got down to work yesterday with an almost full squad to work with now after being at Cobham for the last week.

He has eased in slowly and the players have been filtering back in, with most of them other than the internationals, now back at Cobahm.

Academy players involved

🚨Tyrique George & Josh Acheampong are with the 1st team for pre-season! pic.twitter.com/wGU4yEVbJW — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) July 8, 2024

Maresca also bought in at least three academy players to train with the first team yesterday, as pictured above.

Tyrique George, Josh Acheampong and Kiano Dyer were all pictured being involved in first team training under Maresca yesterday as the lads got to work.

These three are seemingly very highly rated at the club and it’s nice to see they are immediately involved with first team sessions.