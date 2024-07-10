(Images): Enzo Fernandez celebrates Argentina reaching Copa America final

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez was all smiles last night as he helped his country reach the final of The Copa America over night.

It’s great to see the Chelsea man celebrating and with a smile on his face after a tough first couple of seasons as a Chelsea player.

Things at the club haven’t been great overall, and Enzo has suffered as part of that really. But now he will play in the final of another major international competition this summer, after winning the World Cup at the last one.

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 to reach the final, and Enzo played as the single pivot in a bit of a position switch – playing the same position he was in when they won the World Cup.

Enzo all smiles

As you can see above, it was all smiles for Enzo last night as he celebrated the win.

Let’s hope he brings that winning feeling back to Chelsea this season!