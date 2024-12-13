Image: Updated version of Kobe Bryant-inspired Barcelona’s away kit for next season

As we approach the halfway point of the campaign, it is that time of the year again, when several outlets come up with leaked designs for next season’s football kits.

The schematics for Barcelona jerseys next season have already been leaked, with the home kit reportedly set to adopt a bold new design by mixing two different patterns into one shirt.

However, it is the away jersey that has generated the most buzz, as Nike is reportedly set to adopt a bold colour.

Indeed, the away kit is set for a major revamp. The kit sports a pale yellow base with bold purple accents, including the Barcelona crest and Nike logo.

Updated model of Barcelona’s 2025/26 away kit

Now, X user @Memorabillia1899 has offered a crucial update in regards to the design of Barcelona’s 2025/26 away kit.

Source: Memorabillia1899

They have released a full, updated version of the model, where the outlet confirms that Barcelona’s away kit will include a partnership with Kobe Bryant.

Although the design of the kit remains the same, featuring three vibrant colours – Team Gold, Black and Persian Gold – there will be a dedicated Kobe Bryant design on the sleeves and collar.

NBA Lakers’ design will feature on sleeves and collar – a purple stripe outlined by the colour black, which surprisingly meshes well with the colour of the kit.

There will also be an ‘Iron Grey’ Kobe Bryant logo featured on the chest, in addition to the Barcelona crest. The Kobe Bryant logo will feature on the shorts as well.