(Image) The one thing Enzo Maresca will achieve if Chelsea beat West Ham

Enzo Maresca only arrived at Chelsea this summer but victory against West Ham would see him achieve something no Premier League manager has done since 2016.

It was once again all change at Chelsea with Mauricio Pochettino departing and Maresca coming in along with a host of new signings.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League for the past two seasons the Italian needs to guide the Blues back to Europe’s Premier club competition this season.

The Blues have had a reasonable start to the campaign and sit eighth in the league with seven points from their first four games after last weekend’s win against Bournemouth.

Whilst Maresca has yet to win at Stamford Bridge in the league, he’s won both his games on the road this season and against West Ham he has the chance to do something no Premier League manager has done since 2016.

As per Opta Analyst if Chelsea beat West Ham Maresca will become the first manager since Pep Guardiola in 2016 to win his first three Premier League away games, not a bad start!

Maresca could match Guardiola