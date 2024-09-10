(Image) Latest social media update from Chelsea legend will delight fans

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the season with one win from their opening three Premier League games, but the latest social media update from a club legend will put a smile on the face of supporters.

Thiago Silva’s four year spell with the Blues came to an emotional end last season and he’s now plying his trade in Brazil with Fluminense.

The 39-year-old played a key role as Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021 and endeared himself to the fans with not only his performances but his dedication to the club.

The Brazilian was regularly the last player off the pitch after every game and his leadership and quality is missed both on and off the pitch.

You could argue Chelsea are yet to properly replace Silva, which is no easy task, with fans hopeful he will return to the club in some capacity once he retires from playing.

However, with club football on hold due to the international break Silva returned to England, where his latest social media update shows a series of photos of him back at Cobham with a huge smile on his face.

Thiago Silva back at Cobham