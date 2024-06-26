'I'm proud of what I've overcome' - New York's O'Mara

Alan O'Mara watched his team lose 1-13 to 1-9 against Tailteann Cup finalists Laois at O'Moore Park [Inpho]

New York football manager Alan O'Mara is using his own experience of depression to help others improve their mental wellbeing.

The 33-year-old former Cavan goalkeeper, who was married in the county three weeks ago, was appointed to the New York job last December.

New York lost out to Mayo in the Connacht SFC before suffering a four-point defeat by Laois earlier this month in a Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final which they led at the break.

O'Mara's mental health struggles emerged soon after winning the U21 All-Ireland title with Cavan in 2011 and he twice came close to taking his own life.

"I lost my way after the All-Ireland final. Six months later you're at death's door - I poked my head in through the door and I was right there but luckily for me I was able to turn back at that point," he told The GAA Social podcast.

"I've had thousands of suicidal thoughts in my life, I've probably had dozens of suicidal feelings - it may be in the hundreds - and twice I've had suicidal actions. I came back but it was very close."

O'Mara received counselling and made his battle with depression public to raise awareness of the illness.

He went on to become a mental health performance coach in the United States, helping teams and players in several sports.

Alan O'Mara is challenged by Galway's Adrian Murphy in the U21 All-Ireland final in 2011 [Inpho]

"I want to help groups come together, empower players to step up and lead and make sure you're enjoying it, whatever sport you are playing," added O'Mara.

"What motivates me to get out of bed in the morning is that I want to help other people to be the best they can be."

Testing his own mental abilities played a role in O'Mara becoming New York manager.

"Part of the reason I wanted the New York job was selfish - I wanted to do it for me, I wanted to see what it was like to be a manager of that many people, with the support staff, the players and to deal with the pressure of it.

"I wanted to feel the stress of it and I wanted to feel the burden of leadership. The other reason is that I knew the calibre of player and person from the club scene. I did a little bit of work [with New York] a couple of years ago as mental health performance coach and I wanted to try to help them get to the next level."

O'Mara's mental health journey continues and he takes pride in how far he has come.

"When you go through the experiences that I go through it improves your self-awareness a lot. I'm good but I'm still on that journey of what I want to do, where I want to be and who I want to be.

"It's just lived experience - I'm grateful for it. I'm proud of what I've overcome and what I've learned."