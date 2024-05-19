'I'm closer to leaving': Pep Guardiola sends message over Man City future

Pep Guardiola says he is "closer to leaving than staying" at Manchester City, but insists he will remain for at least another season.

The manager on Sunday celebrated a fourth consecutive Premier League title, holding off the challenge of Arsenal for the second season on the trot to make English top-flight history.

Guardiola's current contract runs until the end of next season and there were suggestions the manager could walk away from the club.

But, speaking after the 3-1 win over West Ham, has instead hinted at signing a new contract to take his stay into a 10th season.

Pep Guardiola speaks with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "It's eight years, will be nine.

"Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well, (to see) if they follow me, they follow us, for many reasons. I will stay and during the season we will talk when calm."

Asked in the press conference if he feels like he has completed English football and what he felt was left to achieve, Guardiola shrugged his shoulders and said: "I had that feeling last season.

"When we won in Istanbul (in the Champions League final) I said, 'It's over, what am I doing here? It's over, there's nothing left'.

"But I have a contract, I'm here and still enjoying. Some of the moments I'm a bit tired but some of the moments I love, and after I said 'OK, we are here'.

"(We) start winning games, looking good, different players, new players and I start to think about, 'No-one has done four in a row, why don't we try?' And now I feel 'It's done, so what next?' I don't know right now.

"I know next is the FA Cup. Gary Lineker said to me, I didn't know, that no team has done back-to-back Premier Leagues and FA Cups.

"It is our rivals and now what I want is for my players is to enjoy this two, three days, then we have two days to prepare the final."