Illinois upends No. 22 Nebraska in OT to stay unbeaten

Luke Altmyer's fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 4-yarder to Pat Bryant in overtime, led Illinois to a 31-24 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Friday in Lincoln.

Illinois (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) started overtime with a 21-yard run by Kaden Feagin. Altmyer then connected with Bryant into the right corner of the end zone.

Nebraska (3-1, 0-1) began its overtime drive with a false-start penalty, and matters only grew worse for the Cornhuskers. Dylan Raiola took two sacks, completed a pass, then was sacked on fourth-and-29 to end the game.

Altmyer completed 21 of 27 passes for 215 yards. Bryant caught two touchdown passes among his five catches for 74 yards. Tanner Arkin and offensive lineman Brandon Henderson each had a red-zone TD reception, and Feagin led the Fighting Illini with 69 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Raiola wound up 23 of 35 for 284 yards with three touchdowns passes and one interception. Isaiah Neyor had four receptions for 90 yards and two scores, and Jahmal Banks hauled in seven passes for 81 yards. Dante Dowdell ran 20 times for 72 yards.

Both teams had chances to break a tie late in the fourth quarter.

The Cornhuskers' Ceyair Wright forced a fumble while sacking Altmyer with 8:24 remaining, and teammate Mikai Gbayor recovered at the Nebraska 38. The ensuing drive ended when Nebraska kicker John Hohl missed wide right on a 39-yard field-goal attempt.

The Fighting Illini were aided by a key play in the second quarter that was first called a Cornhuskers touchdown on the field. After a review, Torrie Cox Jr. had his arm between Neyor and the ball and stripped the ball away in the end zone, keeping possession with the lone interception for either team on the night.

Illinois defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) celebrates his interception against Nebraska.

Nebraska senior defensive back Tommi Hill left the game in the first half because of an apparent head injury.

It was a historic game for Nebraska despite the loss, as it was the school's NCAA-record 400th straight sellout.

