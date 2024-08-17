Ilkay Gundogan asks to leave Barcelona - report

Ilkay Gundogan has asked to leave Barcelona this summer, a report in Spain has claimed.

The 33-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2023, has seen his future in the headlines on a number of occasions this summer amid reports of interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Gundogan enjoyed an impressive debut season but, according to SPORT, behind-the-scenes tensions have led the midfielder to submit a transfer request after just 12 months.

It is claimed that Gundogan has already communicated his desire to leave Barcelona to manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco as he seeks a departure before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

There has been no official response from Barcelona, although the belief is the La Liga side would be open to cashing in and removing Gundogan's salary from their books.

Interestingly, Gundogan has been left out of the Barcelona squad to face Valencia in Saturday's season-opener.

Barcelona insisted that Gundogan's absence is injury related after the veteran midfielder suffered a head injury during their Joan Gamper Trophy defeat to Monaco last time out.

The arrival of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig has boosted Barcelona's midfield options this summer and, with young Marc Casado also catching the eye in pre-season, the belief is that Barca would be prepared to part ways with Gundogan for the right price.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are both believed to be keen on Gundogan, who also has interest from the Middle East.