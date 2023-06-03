Ilkay Gundogan: Arsenal and Barcelona sent message over future after Man City FA Cup final heroics

Captain fantastic: Ilkay Gundogan’s brace delivered the FA Cup for Manchester City (PA)

Ilkay Gundogan insists nothing has yet been decided over his Manchester City future amid interest in his services from both Arsenal and Barcelona.

The influential City captain scored two memorable volleys from outside the box - the first after only 13 seconds, the fastest goal in FA Cup final history - to guide Pep Guardiola’s dominant side to a narrow win over fierce rivals Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

Gundogan, who has made more than 300 appearances and won 13 major trophies since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in a £21million deal back in 2016, is due to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June and both Barcelona and Arsenal have been strongly linked with the German midfielder.

Arsenal are seeking two major midfield upgrades in a bid to push City for the Premier League title once again next term, with Gundogan on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist alongside top target Declan Rice.

Barca have long been chasing Gundogan, with fresh reports from Catalonia on Friday claiming that they had convinced the player to join this summer with a bumper three-year contract offer. However, the 32-year-old insists no decisions over his future have yet been made.

After moving his team to within one more win of a historic Treble, with only Inter Milan now lying in wait in the Champions League final in Istanbul next weekend, Gundogan told the BBC: “I don’t need these kind of days to feel appreciated or special in this club.

“I am here (for) seven years, with all the up and downs. Nothing is decided yet. We are going to see what’s going to happen.

“To win a final is always special, every single trophy is special. This group deserves it. We played really well and we deserved to lift another trophy.

“Obviously we knew how we wanted to play the kick-off, we aimed for it, to go long for Erling [Haaland] and get the second ball. For the first time this season we’ve scored, the ball was placed amazingly for me.

“It was a good strike, it went in and it was amazing.”

City boss Guardiola reiterated his desire for Gundogan to agree an extension after his match-winning heroics against United, insisting that director of football Txiki Begiristain was currently working hard to that end.

“I wish [Gundogan would stay],” he said. “Txiki is working and hopefully we can do it.”