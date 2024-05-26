Advertisement

IIHF World Men's Hockey Final Scoring Leaders

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·1 min read

IIHF World Men's Hockey Final Scoring Leaders

Official IIHF world men's hockey championship final scoring leaders following Sunday's medal-round games:

G

A

Pts

M. Boldy, US

6

8

14

K. Fiala, Sui

7

6

13

B. Tkachuk, US

7

6

13

M. Johansson, Swe

6

6

12

R. Josi, Sui

3

9

12

D. Cozens, Cda

9

2

11

N. Hischier, Sui

6

5

11

E. Karlsson, Swe

6

5

11

A. Burakovsky, Swe

4

7

11

J. Gaudreau, US

3

8

11

R. Cervenka, Cze

3

8

11

J. Tavares, Cda

2

9

11

L. Hudacek, Svk

5

5

10

L. Sedlak, Cze

5

5

10

J. Eriksson Ek, Swe

7

2

9

J. Peterka, Ger

5

4

9

P-L. Dubois, Cda

4

5

9

L. Raymond, Swe

4

5

9

L. Pfoderl, Ger

3

6

9

Y. Ehliz, Ger

2

7

9

S. Pinto, US

2

7

9

W. Stachowiak, Ger

2

7

9

R. Dahlin, Swe

2

7

9

C. Bedard, Cda

5

3

8

D. Kubalik, Cze

5

3

8

C. Caufield, US

4

4

8

M. Michaelis, Ger

3

5

8

D. Zwerger, Aut

2

6

8

V. Hedman, Swe

1

7

8

J. Slafkovsky, Svk

0

8

8

The Canadian Press

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement