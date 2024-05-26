IIHF World Men's Hockey Final Scoring Leaders
Official IIHF world men's hockey championship final scoring leaders following Sunday's medal-round games:
G
A
Pts
M. Boldy, US
6
8
14
K. Fiala, Sui
7
6
13
B. Tkachuk, US
7
6
13
M. Johansson, Swe
6
6
12
R. Josi, Sui
3
9
12
D. Cozens, Cda
9
2
11
N. Hischier, Sui
6
5
11
E. Karlsson, Swe
6
5
11
A. Burakovsky, Swe
4
7
11
J. Gaudreau, US
3
8
11
R. Cervenka, Cze
3
8
11
J. Tavares, Cda
2
9
11
L. Hudacek, Svk
5
5
10
L. Sedlak, Cze
5
5
10
J. Eriksson Ek, Swe
7
2
9
J. Peterka, Ger
5
4
9
P-L. Dubois, Cda
4
5
9
L. Raymond, Swe
4
5
9
L. Pfoderl, Ger
3
6
9
Y. Ehliz, Ger
2
7
9
S. Pinto, US
2
7
9
W. Stachowiak, Ger
2
7
9
R. Dahlin, Swe
2
7
9
C. Bedard, Cda
5
3
8
D. Kubalik, Cze
5
3
8
C. Caufield, US
4
4
8
M. Michaelis, Ger
3
5
8
D. Zwerger, Aut
2
6
8
V. Hedman, Swe
1
7
8
J. Slafkovsky, Svk
0
8
8
The Canadian Press