Is Iga Swiatek v Jasmine Paolini on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch French Open final

Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff to reach the French Open final (AP)

Iga Swiatek will bid to win her third consecutive French Open as she takes on surprise package Jasmine Paolini in the final at Roland Garros.

Swiatek swept aside Coco Gauff in her semi-final to continue a dominant run since surviving a second round scare against Naomi Osaka.

The Pole, so commanding and controlling on clay, will start as the favourite as she targets a fifth grand slam, but Paolini has been the breakthrough star of the tournament and should provide stiff opposition.

FOLLOW LIVE: Buildup and all the action from women’s singles final as Swiatek faces Paolini

The Italian had not been beyond the second round at a major before the start of the year yet has come of age in Paris to set up a shot at glory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Iga Swiatek v Jasmine Paolini?

The women’s French Open final is due to start at 2pm BST on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final live on Eurosport 1, with build-up on the channel from 1.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

Odds

Iga Swiatek 1/12

Jasmine Paolini 11/1

Prediction

Iga Swiatek wins in straight sets

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.