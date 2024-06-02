Iga Swiatek double-bagels Anastasia Potapova in early start at French Open

Iga Swiatek had a double bagel for breakfast in Paris, trouncing Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The three-time champion took to the court an hour early at 11am local time as organisers attempt to get the schedule back on track following all the rain delays.

And Swiatek took just 40 minutes, one of the shortest matches in Roland Garros history, to dispatch the Russian.

Anastasia Potapova won just 10 points (Thibault Camus/AP)

She hit just two unforced errors to Potapova’s 19 and won 94 per cent of points on her first serve.

Out of the 58 points played in the match, 23-year-old Potapova won just 10.

“I was just really focused, in the zone and not really looking at the score, and yeah it went pretty quickly, pretty weird,” said Swiatek.

“Because we played really early with the open roof it’s always a bit different but it’s still not too warm. It doesn’t feel like summer in Europe but we’ll see what it’s going to be like in two days.”

Coco Gauff was in no mood to hang around either.

The US Open champion and third seed, who was on Court Phillipe Chatrier straight after Swiatek, swept past Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2.

“Usually if you’re after her, you know it’s probably going to be a quick match,” said Gauff.

“So I figured the match would probably go an hour (and) 15 (minutes), an hour at the quickest. I definitely wasn’t expecting 40 minutes.

“It didn’t really affect much because I kind of knew. We planned for it. It’s one of those things that you kind of plan for, the fastest-case scenario. I didn’t feel affected by how fast it went.”

Gauff will face two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, who defeated Denmark’s Clara Tauson in straight sets, 6-4 6-4.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova beat Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2 to set up a meeting with Swiatek.

“Now I’m in position. I have nothing to lose,” said the Czech. “So I’m just going to go and try to enjoy the match and just try to maybe play a good match.”