Idaho Vandals travel to take on the Washington State Cougars

Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (2-0)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -15.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho.

Washington State finished 25-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Cougars gave up 66.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Idaho finished 4-10 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Vandals averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

