Idaho state volleyball tournaments: 10 Treasure Valley teams keep title hopes alive

Eleven Treasure Valley teams are still in the hunt for a championship at the Idaho high school state volleyball tournaments.

Defending champs Skyview (6A), Melba (3A) and Horseshoe Bend (1A) remained unbeaten in tournament action, while eight other local teams could still play their way back into championship contention through the back end of the bracket.

Here are details from Friday’s tournament action:

6A STATE TOURNAMENT

SKYVIEW 3, CENTENNIAL 0: The Hawks enjoyed another sweep at the state tournament, dispatching the Patriots 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 on Friday at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

Top-seeded Skyview (26-6) now faces No. 2 Madison in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday. The two teams have played once this season, with the Bobcats winning in five sets on Oct. 12. The Hawks have won seven straight games since that loss.

Skyview junior outside hitter Bellamie Beus racked up double-digit kills for the second straight tournament game, totaling 18 kills with eight digs, four aces and two blocks. Sophomore Berkleigh Minnick contributed 13 kills and one block, setter Nina Ferraro collected 37 assists, and libero Kensie Seward added 13 digs.

OWYHEE, CENTENNIAL STILL IN HUNT: The Storm (26-5) and Patriots (30-5-1) can still play their way into the championship match.

Centennial meets Coeur d’Alene in a loser-out match at 6 p.m., followed by Owyhee vs. Rigby at 8 p.m. Check back later for updates.

COEUR D’ALENE 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: The Grizzlies were eliminated from tournament play after a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12 loss to the Vikings. Rocky finishes the season 26-12. Individual stats were not reported.

RIGBY 3, EAGLE 2: The Mustangs are headed home after another heartbreaker, falling 18-25, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20, 15-11 to Rigby. Eagle (22-8) lost its opener in five sets to Centennial. Individual stats were not reported.

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

WOOD RIVER 3, COLUMBIA 0: The Wildcats lost a loser-out match 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 to the Wolverines on Friday at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Columbia wraps up the season with a 19-10-1 record. Individual stats were not reported.

LAKELAND 3, MIDDLETON 0: After a high-scoring first set, the Vikings (28-10-1) were eliminated with a 30-28, 25-18, 25-15 loss to the Hawks. Individual stats were not reported.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

KIMBERLY 3, FRUITLAND 2: The Grizzlies (26-5-2) will have to fight their way through the loser’s bracket after a 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, 15-13 loss to Kimberly on Friday at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.

Fruitland draws SRV rival Weiser (22-13-1) — a 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 winner against South Fremont — in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Check back later for updates.

BEAR LAKE 3, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: The top-ranked Bears swept the No. 4 Chargers 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, sending Cole Valley into the elimination bracket.

The Chargers take on Snake River at 6 p.m. Check back later for updates.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

MELBA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1: The Mustangs moved a step closer to a third straight state title with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 win over the Trojans on Friday at Idaho’s Memorial Gym in Moscow.

Melba (27-3-3) faces No. 2 Malad at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the title match.

Nampa Christian (18-9-1) can extend its season with a win over Ririe in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Check back later for updates.

MALAD 3, AMBROSE 1: The Archers dropped into the loser’s bracket following a 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 loss to No. 2 Malad on Friday at Idaho’s Memorial Gym in Moscow.

Ambrose (24-12-4) plays Grangeville in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Check back later for updates.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

PRAIRIE 3, LIBERTY CHARTER 0: The Patriots (15-11) went two-and-out at state following a 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 loss to the Pirates on Friday at Jerome High School. Individual stats were not reported.

GENESIS PREP 3, WILDER 1: The Wildcats’ state tournament was cut short as the Jaguars rallied for a 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 victory. Individual stats were not reported for Wilder (16-3).

1A STATE TOURNAMENT

HORSESHOE BEND 3, MACKAY 1: The three-time defending state champions put themselves in good position to defend their title, knocking off the Miners 25-16, 14-25, 25-13, 25-23 on Friday at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

Horseshoe Bend (29-4) advances to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against Grace Lutheran.

Council (16-11-1) won a loser-out match against Carey 24-26, 16-25, 25-15, 25-10, 15-10 on Friday morning, but then fell 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 to Rockland to end the Lumberjacks’ season.