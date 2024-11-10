Idaho State beats Weber State 43-35 for its first win in Ogden since 1984

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns, the last with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter for a 15-point lead, and Idaho State beat Weber State 43-35 on Saturday for its first victory in Ogden since 1984.

Idaho State (5-5, 3-3 Big Sky Conference), which trails the all-time series 48-16, picked up its sixth win in Ogden in 31 tries. The Bengals snapped a 10-game losing streak in the series, with their last victory coming in 2014.

After Raiden Brown caught Tracy's final touchdown pass, Weber State went five plays in 75 yards to get within 36-28 on Peter Knudson's 12-yard touchdown grab.

Idaho State chewed up 3 minutes, 29 seconds on its next drive that ended in Tracy's 1-yard run to make it 43-28. Weber State scored with 40 seconds left, but Idaho State recovered the onside kick before running out the clock.

Tracy was 27-of-37 passing. Idaho State entered ranked seventh in FCS in passing offense, averaging 289 yards per game.

Richie Munoz also threw for four touchdowns and 300-plus yards for Weber State (3-7, 2-4). He was 28 of 43 for 315. Davion Godley rushed 16 times for 109 yards and a TD.

The Bengals have played the Wildcats more than any other opponent in Weber State's history.

