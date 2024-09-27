‘Iconic slopes’: This Idaho resort will host 2025 skiing World Cup Finals

The 2025 skiing World Cup Finals are coming to Idaho, Sun Valley Resort announced Friday.

The resort is set to host the event March 22-27, welcoming the top 25 men and women across each of the downhill disciplines. The World Cup Finals are the culmination of the famed, season-long World Cup skiing circuit.

The World Cup Finals include downhill, super-G, slalom and giant slalom events. The Challenger race course promises to be “one of the most demanding downhill courses in North America,” according to the Sun Valley news release.

“We’re proud of our mountain and believe it will provide a great test of the world’s greatest skiers,” said Pete Sonntag, the resort’s general manager and vice president. “We’re even more proud of our community and the way this small Western town can rally around an event of this caliber.”

Sun Valley hosted its first skiing World Cup event in 1975, and in March hosted the U.S. Alpine Championships. Most World Cup races are staged in Europe. The finals were held in Austria last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the best skiers from each alpine discipline to the iconic slopes of Sun Valley Resort,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Ski and Snowboard. This event will “show that we have world-class venues right in our backyard.”

