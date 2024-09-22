Ibrahimovic on Milan criticism and reassuring Fonseca

Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is not disturbed by ‘criticism’ over his role and reassures coach Paulo Fonseca ahead of the derby with Inter.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Ibra has been the centre of controversy over the last few days, with questions raised over exactly what his role is within the club and how much power or responsibility he holds.

“Criticism is part of the job, the important thing is only Milan,” Ibrahimovic told DAZN.

“I cannot make jokes, because not everyone understands them. I work, it is tough work and I like it, I am improving.

“The important thing is the team, not me. We are overcoming this moment, but personally nothing disturbs me. I played for 25 years with criticism, I continue what I am doing and it just fires me up more.”

Ibrahimovic stands by Milan coach Fonseca

There are already reports that coach Fonseca could be at risk of the chop after one win from five competitive matches, including the midweek 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

With that in mind, there is a tactical shift to 4-4-2 with Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata upfront together, sending Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the bench.

“Absolutely not, nobody talked about any other coaches and the focus is only on this game.”

Milan did win the Derby della Madonnina against Inter at Primavera youth level this afternoon and Maximilian Ibrahimovic was on target.

“The important thing is that he is happy. I’m proud of him, he needs to keep working hard.”