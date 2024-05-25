Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 303 fight

A pivotal welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page is confirmed for UFC 303, and it could have a huge impact on the future of the title picture.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page preview

After campaigning hard to get Colby Covington on International Fight Week, Machado Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) switched gears and opened himself up to accepting any opponent in order to compete on the UFC 303 card, which is headlined by his fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, who returns against Michael Chandler in the main event.

He drew Page (22-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) for the matchup, and it will be a massive test for “Venom,” a former Bellator title challenger who made a successful octagon debut in March with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Machado Garry opening up as a slight -148 favorite over Page, who’s a +124 underdog.

How to watch Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page at UFC 303

When: June 29

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie