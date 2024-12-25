All About Ian Eagle's Son (and Fellow Sports Broadcaster!) Noah Eagle — Who’s Helping Him Lead Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday’s Coverage

Ian Eagle and his son Noah have been tapped as the play-by-play broadcasters for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday

Jim Poorten / Getty Ian Eagle and son Noah Eagle during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Ian Eagle enjoys sharing airtime with his son, fellow sports broadcaster Noah Eagle.

Over his decades-long career, Ian has become known for his versatility and sharp wit during his commentary on different kinds of games, including those for the NBA, NFL, NCAA basketball and tennis. Today, Noah is carving his own path in the sports journalism industry, landing his first role as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019.

Since then, he has expanded his repertoire to include calling NFL games on Nickelodeon, college football for CBS Sports and football for Fox Sports. Most recently, Noah took on play-by-play duties for Team USA men's and women's basketball during the 2024 Paris Olympics, a role he described as a “dream come true.”

Now, the father-son duo has teamed up as the play-by-play broadcasters for Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL doubleheader. Ian will call the early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, alongside Nate Burleson and JJ Watt, while Noah will handle the late matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans with Greg Olsen.

Their shared experience in front of the camera reflects a unique bond, with Ian acknowledging that their styles are strikingly similar. For Noah, the connection goes beyond style, as he considers his father an invaluable guide.

“He’s the best mentor I can ask for,” Noah told The New York Times in November 2019. “Any time I need to bounce something off of him, he’s there. ... He’s been the most influential person and probably always will be the most influential person — certainly for my career and one of them in my life.”

Here's everything to know about Ian Eagle's son, Noah Eagle.

He was born in the late '90s

Noah Eagle/ Instagram Ian Eagle and wife Alisa Beth Terry Eagle with son Noah Eagle at his graduation from Syracuse University in May 2019 in New York.

Ian and his wife, Alisa Beth Terry, met as college sweethearts at Syracuse University and married on June 12, 1993. The couple welcomed their son Noah a few years later.

Although not much is known about Noah's childhood, he has reflected on his mom's influence. Speaking to the New York Post in December 2023, Noah emphasized the values she instilled in him.

“The first thing is kindness. I’ve learned how impactful kindness can be on the people around you,” he said. “She always comes with a positive disposition ... the optimism that I live with, a lot of it comes from her.”

Noah added, "She’s a wonderful person, and I understand why [my dad] ... married her, had the family with her. ... I’m thankful for it because I’m here.”

Ian and Alisa — who also share a daughter named Erin — prefer to keep their marriage private. At one point, Alisa was the creative director for Piccoli & Piccoli, a New York-based television production company, according to The New York Times.

He graduated from Syracuse University

Noah Eagle/ Instagram Ian Eagle and son Noah Eagle at the University of Miami in February 2018 in Florida.

The Eagle family has a strong legacy at Syracuse University.

In 1990, Ian graduated from the university’s S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and Alisa earned a retailing degree from the now-Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, per the school's website.

Nearly two decades later, Noah graduated with a broadcast and digital journalism degree from Newhouse in 2019. His sister Erin also earned an advertising degree from Newhouse in 2021.

“When I’m calling games, I’ve always got an orange wristband on my right wrist that shows my Orange connection,” Noah shared in an August 2024 Q&A with Syracuse University News. “There’s always so much love to the ’Cuse. As my mom always says, Syracuse University is our happy place.”

During his time at Syracuse University, Noah benefited from the support and encouragement of influential figures who helped guide his journey into sports broadcasting. When the Los Angeles Clippers radio play-by-play job opened up, several individuals from his Syracuse network advocated for him, helping to pave the way for this career-defining opportunity.

“I had so many great mentors around campus who played a massive role in my career,” Noah added.

He originally wanted to pursue a non-sports career

Noah Eagle/ Instagram Ian Eagle with son Noah Eagle announce a NCAA game at the University of Miami in February 2018 in Florida.

Before Noah followed his father into sports broadcasting, he had a different — and highly imaginative — career goal in mind as a child.

“When people asked what I wanted to do, the answer was very simple: I wanted to be a TV dentist, which is not a real thing," Noah recalled in a June 2024 interview with GQ.

By age 13, Noah began to pivot his goals after witnessing his father's passion for his work.

"I saw how much joy it brought him. I saw every day how excited he was to prepare for games, to go to the events, to work with cool people, to be around the action," he explained. "When you see that, and you’ve got a good relationship with a parent, it becomes easier to really become magnetized to it.”

When asked if he had any hesitations about Noah entering the world of broadcasting, Ian admitted he didn’t feel the need to steer his son away but acknowledged the tough realities of the profession.

“I was nothing but encouraging, but I also knew the reality of the business," the veteran sportscaster told GQ. "The reality is, if you don’t have the talent to do it, it’s probably not going to work out for you.”

He's an Emmy Award winner

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Noah Eagle attends the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on May 21, 2024 in New York.

In May 2024, Noah achieved a major milestone in his broadcasting career when he won a Sports Emmy.

He nabbed the award for outstanding personality/emerging on air for his play-by-play on the inaugural season of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock.

Ian has won several Sports Emmys back-to-back and proudly acknowledged his son’s achievement.

“My wife and I are looking at each other,” he told GQ. “How did this happen, exactly? But it felt very much like a transition from bring your kid to work day to bring your dad to work day.”

He's a basketball fan

David Dow/NBAE via Getty ; Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Ian Eagle prior to a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ; Noah Eagle prepares for the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies on February 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Noah’s love for basketball started early, and it quickly became his favorite sport as a child.

When he was 11 years old, he was captivated by his dad’s NBA broadcasting work, often accompanying Ian to games. Years later, Noah was thrilled when he was given the opportunity to call Team USA men’s and women’s basketball games at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Basketball has been a passion of mine for a long time, and when I look at this specific assignment, it’s a dream come true,” Eagle said to Syracuse University News in August 2024. “Watching Team USA at the Olympics helped grow my love for the sport, especially the ‘Redeem Team’ in 2008 that brought back the gold medal for the U.S.”

His grandparents were entertainers

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty NBC College Football announcer Noah Eagle during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Noah comes from a family of entertainers. His grandmother, Monica Maris, was an actress and singer who performed in front of live audiences across the U.S. She was known for impersonating Judy Garland and ending her routines with the song “Over the Rainbow," according to The Ringer.

Meanwhile, his grandfather, Jack Eagle, was a comedian known for his roles in television commercials. Noah’s dad, Ian, occasionally got in on the act with his parents, doing impressions of Muhammad Ali and Howard Cosell — his first experience performing in front of people.

“It definitely planted a seed in my head,” Ian shared in a March 2024 interview with The Ringer. “That this is not that intimidating. That it’s not abnormal to talk to an audience.”

Read the original article on People