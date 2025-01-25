Hurricanes visit the Islanders after Jarvis' 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (30-16-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -185, Islanders +153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders after Seth Jarvis' two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Hurricanes' 7-4 win.

New York is 20-20-7 overall with a 6-5-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have gone 19-4-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina has gone 30-16-3 overall with a 13-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have given up 135 goals while scoring 165 for a +30 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jarvis has 18 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press