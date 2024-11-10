Hurricanes play the Golden Knights following Martinook's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Jordan Martinook's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Hurricanes' 6-4 loss.

Vegas is 8-0-0 at home and 9-3-2 overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 43 goals while scoring 61 for a +18 scoring differential.

Carolina has a 10-3 record overall and a 5-2-0 record on the road. The Hurricanes have given up 34 goals while scoring 54 for a +20 scoring differential.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has four goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Alexander Holtz has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 1.8 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press