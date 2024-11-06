Hurricanes host the Penguins on 7-game win streak
Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins as winners of seven games in a row.
Carolina is 9-2 overall with a 4-0-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 3-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.
Pittsburgh is 5-7-2 overall and 0-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a -11 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 52 given up.
The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the last matchup.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.
Penguins: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press