Hurricanes host the Penguins on 7-game win streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins as winners of seven games in a row.

Carolina is 9-2 overall with a 4-0-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 3-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Pittsburgh is 5-7-2 overall and 0-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a -11 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 52 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the last matchup.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press