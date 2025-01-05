Hunt's 20 lead Jackson State over Alcorn State 72-69

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keiveon Hunt had 20 points in Jackson State's 72-69 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night to end a 14-game losing streak dating to last season.

Hunt shot 4 of 6 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the Tigers (1-13, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daeshun Ruffin scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Jayme Mitchell shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Braves (0-14, 0-1) were led by Marcus Tankersley, who recorded 25 points and eight rebounds. Djahi Binet added 10 points and six rebounds for Alcorn State. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt also had nine points. The Braves have lost 15 straight dating to a season-ending loss to Alabama A&M in the 2024 SWAC Tournament.

