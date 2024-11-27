.

During one of the biggest men's college basketball games of the 2024 season so far, Kansas star center Hunter Dickinson was assessed a flagrant 2 technical foul and ejected from the contest against Duke.

The two college hoops powerhouses faced off in the Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown on Tuesday night.

Late in the game's second half, Dickinson and Duke forward Maliq Brown got tangled up on the ground after what was a foul on the latter.

However, the entire sequence got upended when Dickinson's foot struck Brown in the head while the two were down on the court.

The officiating crew judged that Dickinson's action was bad enough for an ejection and sent him out of the game early with the flagrant 2 technical foul, which surprised ESPN's Fran Fraschilla.

"The rule is it has to be severe and extreme. I would've given it a flagrant 1," Fraschilla said on the game broadcast. "I'm surprised it's a flagrant 2."

Kansas still held on for a razor-thin victory against Duke, 75-72, but Dickinson's ejection will loom large over this whole affair.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

ESPN's Fran Fraschilla couldn't believe the Hunter Dickinson Flagrant 2 ruling.



"Wow, wow, wow, wow! So they took it even further... That is amazing... The rule is it has to be severe and extreme. I would've given it a Flagrant 1." 🏀🦓🎙️ pic.twitter.com/4KFBZ0XitM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2024

More College Basketball!

Dan Hurley ruined UConn's epic comeback with the most inexcusable technical during overtime

10 NBA prospects at the Maui Invitational to watch, including Liam McNeeley

Why Dawn Staley and South Carolina's stunning loss to UCLA isn't concerning ... yet

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Hunter Dickinson getting ejected from Kansas-Duke surprised ESPN's Fran Fraschilla