Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE!

Euro 2024 is under way as the second game in Group A kicks off the first full day of action. Germany thumped Scotland in the opening game on Friday night to lay down a marker and now both Hungary and Switzerland will know it will likely be a battle between them both to see who finishes behind the hosts.

Hungary have been tipped as one of the dark horses of the competition, having gone unbeaten throughout qualifying and being led by captain, and Liverpool star, Dominik Szoboszlai. They flopped at the previous Euros, going out at the group stage without a win to their name, but are widely expected to fair much better this time around.

Switzerland, though, are no pushovers. Granit Xhaka, their influential leader, heads up what is considered a golden generation for the nation’s footballing hopes. The squad also includes Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Xherdan Shaqiri. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Hungary vs Switzerland latest updates

Kick-off: 2pm, Cologne Stadium

How to watch: ITV and ITVX

Hungary team news: Skipper Szoboszlai shakes off injury

Switzerland XI: No Shaqiri or Amdouni

Score prediction: All square in Group A clash

Team news in full

13:03

Hungary XI: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, Szalai, Fiola, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga

Subs: Dibusz, Szappanos, Balogh, Nego, Ádám, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Zs. Nagy, Botka, Csoboth, Dardai, Horvath, Kata

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Aebischer, Vargas, Duah

Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Stergiou, Elvedi, Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Zesiger, Sierro, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni, Rieder

Hungary XI

12:53

...and Hungary!

12:51

No Shaqiri or Amdouni in the Swiss starting XI.

Switzerland XI

12:46

Here’s how the Swiss line-up!

'The pressure being off could help Switzerland'

12:41

Phillipe Senderos, unsurprisingly, agrees. The former centre-back has predicted a 2-1 win for his nation today.

“It's a game for Switzerland that they need to win, even though it's their opener, but Hungary are a very good team,” he told OLGB.

He added: “I think the pressure being off could help Switzerland, but we always expect the team to do better than the time before, even though we're a very small country.

“So I think a successful tournament would be to get out of the group and then see what happens from there.”

12:34

Hungary fans on their way

12:27

Quite the sight.

Xhaka addresses past Switzerland bust-up

12:21

Granit Xhaka has played down reports of a rift with head coach Murat Yakin.

Xhaka was asked to cast his mind back to September when he was critical of the team's preparation before a 2-2 draw with Kosovo.

He said: "We are glad to have a coach who listens to us and who wants to talk to us. We have never had problems.

"We are adult enough to clarify everything. I have a great relationship with the coach.

"The last six or eight months, he came to see me many times. We met in Dusseldorf, we had dinner together and drank a lot of wine together.

"Everything is going fine. We are both ambition and we want to be successful.

"Those who know me, know I don't like to talk about ifs, buts and hypothesis. I packed my luggage to spend here a lot of time."

Score prediction

12:08

Hungary certainly look worth their tag of dark horses but the Swiss are so experienced and are capable of keeping today’s opponents at arm’s length.

Draw, 1-1.

Predicted XIs

12:01

Predicted Hungary XI: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, Szalai, Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga

Predicted Switzerland XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Shaqiri, Vargas, Amdouni

Switzerland team news

11:55

Steven Zuber is a doubt for Switzerland after picking up a knock in the friendly draw with Austria, but both Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria have shaken off injury issues to be in contention.

Captain Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Xherdan Shaqiri should all start. Burnley striker Zeki Amdouni will lead the line and be supported by Shaqiri.

The 32-year-old has scored or assisted 46 per cent of Switzerland's 28 major tournament goals (nine goals and four assists) since the 2014 World Cup.

Hungary team news

11:46

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai has shaken off an injury concern ahead of the game and is expected to start for Hungary.

Experienced goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will again get the nod, in front of a back line that includes the likes of Willi Orban and Attila Szalai.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez should also get the nod, supporting Barnabas Varga - who scored 29 goals for Ferencvaros last season - from out wide.

11:37

Welcome

11:32

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 clash between Hungary and Switzerland.

It’s the second game of Group A, after Germany thumped Scotland in the tournament curtain-raiser.

That result, and performance, looked very ominous for Scotland and means today’s two teams will likely fight it out to finish as runners-up behind the hosts.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Stick with us.