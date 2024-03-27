Hulu Debuts ‘Under the Bridge’ Trailer Starring Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough (TV News Roundup)

Hulu has released the official trailer for its limited series “Under the Bridge,” with Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone leading the cast. The series is set to premiere with two episodes April 17, and new episodes launching weekly.

“Under the Bridge” is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party in 1997 and never returned home. The series, seen through the eyes of Godfrey (Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), follows the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder.

Other cast members include Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan and Archie Panjabi.

“Under the Bridge” was adapted by Quinn Shephard. Shephard, Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Geeta Patel and Tara Duncan are executive producers. Godfrey also served as an executive producer. Keough will executive produce with Gina Gammell. Patel also directed the series, which is produced by ABC Signature.

In other TV roundup news:

FIRST LOOKS

The Roku Channel has released the trailer for the upcoming fantasy series “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” premiering April 19 with the release of all eight episodes.

The cast includes Joy Bryant, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, Christian Slater, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Charlayne Woodard.

The official series description reads, “The Grace family moves from Brooklyn, New York, to their ancestral home in Henson, Michigan, the Spiderwick Estate. Helen makes the move with her 15-year-old fraternal twin boys, Jared and Simon, and her older daughter, Mallory. Shortly after moving to the Spiderwick Estate Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father’s field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.”

Aron Eli Coleite is the showrunner. Executive producers include Coleite, Kat Coiro, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy. Koiro directed the first two episodes. Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television produced “The Spiderwick Chronicles.”

Netflix’s “You” has commenced production for its fifth and final season. Starring Penn Badgley, the last installment of the show “sees Joe Goldberg return to the streets of New York City for more thrilling twists and turns.”

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed the series; Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo serve as showrunners. Season 5 executive producers include Berlanti, Gamble, Badgley, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega, Justin Lo and Michael Foley. The show is based on the “You” book series by Caroline Kepnes.

Amazon Prime Video has announced its new reality competition show “The GOAT” hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh. “The GOAT” features a cast of 20 reality television stars, including Alyssa Edwards (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Jill Zarin (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), Tayshia Adams (“The Bachelor”), Da’Vonne Rogers (“Big Brother,” “The Challenge”) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), competing for $200,000 and the title of “Greatest of All Time.”

“The GOAT” is executive produced by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor”), Bill Dixon, Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg (“Jury Duty”), Michael Friedman, Ben Silverman (“The Biggest Loser”), Howard T. Owens , Isabel San Vargas, Audrey E. Smith, Tosh and Matthew M. Welty (“Fboy Island”). Dixon serves as showrunner and Michael Shea directs.

The first three episodes of “The GOAT” will premiere on Prime Video and Freevee May 9 with new episodes coming every Thursday. Watch the trailer below.

FOX Nation has announced its new television special “Prisoner of Putin,” which takes a deep dive into the life of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who was detained in Russia last March. “Prisoner of Putin” will debut on March 28, one day before the one year anniversary of Gershkovich’s detainment.

Contributors include FOX News senior correspondent Steve Harrigan, who has worked in Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporters Gordon Fairclough and Paul Beckett, as well as Jeremy Berke and Sam Silverman, who are close friends of Gershkovich.

EVENTS

The Library of Congress will host cast members from the CBS comedy “Ghosts” for a special screening event and panel discussion on April 9 in the Coolidge Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. ET. Free tickets can be found here.

“Ghosts” stars in attendance at the event will include Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza and Rebecca Wisocky.

The series, which is in its third season and was recently renewed for a fourth, is described as “a comedy about a couple who inherited Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York, only to find it was inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents from various time periods. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group whose individual histories span various time periods. Among them are a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, Alberta (Pinnock), an upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader, Pete (Moriarty), a slick ‘90s finance bro, Trevor (Grodman), a witty 16th-century Native American, Sasappis (Zaragoza) and a society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron, Hetty (Wisocky).”

Additionally, from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, the Library of Congress will feature a curation of items related to each ghost’s time period in the Whittall Pavilion.

“Ghosts” airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

AWARDS

Submissions have opened for the 2024 ASTRA TV Awards, which will take place on Aug. 24. Submissions close on May 31, and nominations will be announced on July 2.

This year includes new categories for best anime series, best children’s or family program and best voice over performance. Limited series for broadcast, cable and streaming are now combined into one category; this also applies to TV movies. The corresponding categories for limited series or TV movie— including TV actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, writing, and directing — have been merged into one category as well.

Visit here for more information on the Astra awards and the submission process.

Submissions for the Fine Cut Festival of Films open April 1. The deadline to submit short films, with a total running time of 25 minutes or less including credits, is May 31.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the festival encourages filmmakers currently enrolled in or recently graduated from Southern California film schools to submit short films. Submissions in the documentary, animation and narrative categories will be accepted for consideration for prizes and to be included in a series of broadcast episodes airing locally and streaming this fall.

See here for more information on the awards and submission process.

Sports broadcaster James Brown will be presented with Lifetime Achievement honors at the 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony on May 21, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced.

The three-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster is best known as host of pregame shows including CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today”, “NFL on Fox” and “Inside the NFL.”

“I am incredibly humbled by this award,” Brown said in a press release. “I know full well that it’s not as much about me as it is about all the people with whom and for whom I worked over all these years. Thank God for the blessing!”

Brown, whose broadcast career spans more than 30 years, has hosted the Super Bowl 12 times and also served as a special correspondent for CBS News on programs like “60 Minutes” and “CBS Evening News.” Brown was elected into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2021.

The ceremony will be held at Jazz At Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall in New York.

