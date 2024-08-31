Hudson Card throws for 4 touchdowns to guide Purdue past Indiana State 49-0

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Hudson Card connected on 24 of 25 passes, including his final 17 in a row, for 273 yards and four touchdowns in leading Purdue to a 49-0 romp over Indiana State in Saturday’s season opener for both teams.

Card threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers to a 21-0 halftime lead. Card threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Max Klare in the first quarter and a pair of 8-yard TD passes to Jaron Tibbs and De’Nylon Morrissette in the second quarter.

Purdue expanded the lead with a pair of TDs in the third quarter, a 6-yard run by Reggie Love III and a 31-yard pass from Card to Leland Smith.

The Boilermakers expanded the lead to 42-0 on Elijah Jackson’s 69-yard touchdown run in the first five minutes of the fourth.

A blocked punt led to Purdue's final score, a 4-yard TD run by Jaheim Merriweather.

Devin Mockobee was the Boilermakers' leading rusher with 89 yards on 11 carries.

The closest Indiana State came to scoring was a 45-yard missed field goal at the end of the first half.

Indiana State: The Sycamores are 0-36 against Power 4 programs, including seven losses to Purdue. Indiana State had trouble throwing the ball with Elijah Owens completing just half of his 10 passes for 50 yards.

Purdue: The Boilermakers dominated on both sides of the ball with a 583-154 advantage in total offense. The only turnover for Purdue was when Drew Biber fumbled at the Indiana State 27 after a 2-yard catch, ending a first-quarter drive.

Indiana State: At Illinois State next Saturday.

Purdue: Has a bye before playing host to Notre Dame on Sept. 14.

Mark Ambrogi, The Associated Press