Who is Will Howard's girlfriend of the Ohio State QB?

We saw it at the 2025 Rose Bowl and said a collective "awww!"

Ohio State's Will Howard turned his hat around and gave his girlfriend a kiss after the Buckeyes' win over Oregon, and the video went viral.

So who's his girlfriend? We don't actually know the answer. We do know that he was dating someone named Lauren Leiker back in 2023 when he was a quarterback at Kansas State. But we don't know if that's the same person that we saw in the stands after the Rose Bowl.

That's all we've got. Maybe we'll find out more as he tries to win Ohio State a national title.

