How will USMNT fare at Gold Cup without Tyler Adams, one of its best players?

The United States men’s national team will be without one of its best players at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Tyler Adams, who was initially named to the 23-man roster for this summer’s tournament, has pulled out due to acute on chronic groin issues, U.S. Soccer announced late Tuesday.

The recovery timeline is a minimum of 6-8 weeks. The 20-year-old Adams, who has not had an offseason in 16 months, suffered an abductor injury in April playing for RB Leipzig. He returned for the final game of Leipzig’s season, but had not recovered to full health.

The USMNT hoped he would with time. Adams was originally scheduled to join up with the team in Minnesota on Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer had given him an extra two weeks to recuperate. But Adams was unable to.

FC Dallas right back Reggie Cannon will replace him in the squad.

How damaging is Adams’ injury to USMNT?

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had planned to play Adams in a versatile, “inverted” right back position rather than in midfield. Nick Lima, his backup, will likely step into the starting lineup with Adams ruled out.

But his absence will be a significant blow. Not only is Adams either the best or second-best American player at the moment, his skill set is uniquely suited for that specialized right back role. The U.S. is already without its best traditional right back, DeAndre Yedlin. Now it is worryingly threadbare at fullback.

The gulf between Adams and whoever replaces him is wide enough that a position of strength has suddenly become one of weakness. And that’s the last thing the already-ailing USMNT needs right now.

The Yanks kick off their Gold Cup campaign next Tuesday, June 18, against Guyana in Minnesota.

