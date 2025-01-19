How will national championship play out? Two key coaches weigh in on Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

ATLANTA — Over the final month of the regular season, one college football team endured more criticism than any other: Indiana.

They played nobody!

Their strength of schedule stinks!

They shouldn’t even be considered for the playoff!

Well, as it turns out, the Hoosiers weren’t so bad after all. Their only two losses of the season came against each of the participants in the national championship game.

“Our two losses are to the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the country, on the road in their place in a hostile environment,” said IU coach Curt Cignetti. “I think everybody thought we were a great story until the College Football Playoff rankings came out and then everybody’s self interest took over and then it became political.”

Speaking in downtown Atlanta, a mile from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of Monday night’s title bout between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Cignetti offers, perhaps, the best scouting report of anyone in the country. He knows both teams, played both teams and lost to both teams.

In Columbus, Indiana led the Buckeyes 7-0, then had a punt blocked, allowed another to be returned and eventually lost 38-15. Against Notre Dame, in the first round of the playoff, the Hoosiers never led, trailed 20-3 at one point and lost 27-17.

Both teams “deserved” to beat the Hoosiers, he says. Indiana didn’t play well enough on special teams at Ohio State and didn’t play aggressive enough in South Bend.

In scouting the matchup, the coach points to the statistics. He’s a data guy.

“Great matchup. Two great coaches. No. 1 vs. No. 2-ranked defenses in the country,” he said. “Notre Dame actually scores more points a game than Ohio State, which would surprise 95% of the people, but Notre Dame scores points … they are No. 1 in the country on defensive touchdowns, No. 1 in blocked kicks with six and they are +17 in the turnover ratio, which equals points. Notre Dame is going to have to generate some points outside of their offense.”

But the one area where he believes the game will be decided: Ohio State’s passing game against Notre Dame’s famed man-to-man defense.

“I’ll be interested to see when Ohio State throws the football, what happens?” Cignetti said.

Will Notre Dame or Ohio State be hoisting the national title trophy on Monday night? (Henry Russell/Yahoo Sports)

The Irish are one of the best units in the country against the pass. And Ohio State has more offensive weapons than just about any other team. It’s strength on strength.

Opponents, in fact, have thrown for 12 touchdowns against Notre Dame and 19 interceptions. The opponent QB rating of 99.5 is the best for any pass defense in the nation. So is the opponent QB passing completion rate (50.7%).

It’s tough sledding against the Irish, who play more man-to-man defense than just about anyone in the nation — and good defense, too.

And yet, Thomas Hammock’s team figured out Notre Dame just enough. The Northern Illinois coach and his Huskies beat the Irish 16-14 in one of the most stunning upsets of the season.

How?

“It was early in the season for them, breaking in a new QB and a new coordinator,” Hammock says. “They were trying to figure out how to build their offense and how to operate. They were trying to work the passing game a little more. Thought it was a great opportunity to get our passing game going against Northern Illinois, but we have a tremendous defense.”

Hammock has watched from afar as the Irish have grown and evolved through the season. He sees a different team that played the Huskies on Sept. 7.

“It starts with the leadership at the top with the head coach,” Hammock said of Irish coach Marcus Freeman. “He’s been able to get those guys locked in and focused. They play complementary football in a lot of ways. It’s been exciting to watch them.”

Who’s he rooting for?

“I definitely hope Notre Dame wins. I’m a Marcus Freeman fan,” he said.

What about Cignetti? He knows these two teams better than anyone.

“I don’t make predictions,” he deadpanned.