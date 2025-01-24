Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch Unrivaled: Where to stream the WNBA 3-on-3 league, who's playing and more

Unrivaled, the new women's 3-on-3 basketball league, begins in January, here's how to watch.

In a typical WNBA off-season, players often head overseas to keep their game sharp and earn some extra money, but players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart intend to change that this year. The two players have spent the last few years pulling together a new 3-on-3 women's basketball league called Unrivaled, which will tip off in Miami on Jan. 17 for its first season. The league will feature some of the biggest names in the WNBA, including Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and Brittney Griner.

The league will consist of 6 teams of 6 players each, and every game of the eight-week season will be held in Miami. Each team will play 14 games during the regular season, followed by playoffs set for March 16-18, 2025. The first Unrivaled game, between the Mist vs. Lunar Owls, will take place on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. ET; here's how to watch that game and every other game of this historic season, and scroll on to see every team roster in the league.

How to watch Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league:

Dates: January 17 - March 17, 2024

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

Streaming: Max, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and more

Where to watch Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball on TV:

All of the women's 3-on-3 basketball games will be played on Monday, Friday and Saturday nights, with weeknight games airing on TNT, and Saturday games broadcast on truTV.

Where to watch Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball games without cable:

The entire inaugural season of Unrivaled will stream on Max. You can also tune in to TNT and truTV on platforms including Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV.

Max Watch TNT and truTV broadcasts on Max Max With the free (for now) Bleacher Report sports add-on, Max is the streaming home for tons of great sports programming, including NBA and WNBA games and related content, as well as MLB and NHL games and NCAA sports. That means that games that are broadcast on networks like TNT, TBS, and truTV will also be available to stream for all Max subscribers. In addition to great sports programming, Max is also home to great shows like The Penguin, House of the Dragon, and more. Subscriptions to the platform begin at $9.99. $9.99/month at Max Explore More Buying Options $9.99/month at Max on Prime Video

Who is competing in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league?

The Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league will feature 36 players and six teams: Laces, Lunar Owls, Mist, Phantom, Rose and Vinyl. The league was developed by and will feature NBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and other players in the league include Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner, and Angel Reese. To determine the team rosters, players were organized into six pods with each pod featuring guards, wings or bigs. The league’s six coaches then worked together to select one player from each pod, assigning them to one of the six clubs. The coaches set the rosters without knowing which team would be theirs to coach. A complete roster of each team is listed below:

Laces BC

Stefanie Dolson

Tiffany Hayes

Kate Martin

Kayla McBride

Alyssa Thomas

Jackie Young

Head coach: Andrew Wade

Lunar Owls BC

Shakira Austin

Cameron Brink

Napheesa Collier

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Allisha Gray

Courtney Williams

Head coach: DJ Sackmann

Mist BC

DiJonai Carrington

Aaliay Edwards

Rickea Jackson

Jewell Loyd

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Head coach: Phil Handy

Phantom BC

Natasha Cloud

Brittney Griner

Sabrina Ionescu

Marina Mabrey

Satou Sabally

Katie Lou Samuelson

Head coach: Adam Harrington

Rose BC

Kahleah Copper

Chelsea Gray

Lexie Hull

Angel Reese

Azura Stevens

Brittney Sykes

Head coach: Nola Henry

Vinyl BC

Aliyah Boston

Rae Burrell

Jordin Canada

Dearica Hamby

Rhyne Howard

Arike Ogunbowale

Head coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

Is Caitlin Clark playing in the 3-on-3 women's basketball league?

Caitlin Clark will not be appearing during this Unrivaled season. The WNBA Rookie of the Year has instead been focusing on preparing for the upcoming WNBA season and focusing on her golf game, appearing at the LPGA's Annika Pro-Am last November.

2025 Unrivaled Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a rundown of the upcoming schedule for the Unrivaled season.

Week 2

Phantom vs. Mist | Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Laces vs. Vinyl | Friday, Jan. 24, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Mist vs. Rose | Saturday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Lunar Owls vs. Phantom | Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m (truTV/Max)

Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls | Monday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Rose vs. Laces | Monday, Jan. 27, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Week 3

Phantom vs. Rose | Friday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Laces vs. Lunar Owls | Friday, Jan. 31, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Mist vs. Vinyl | Saturday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Rose vs. Laces | Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Mist vs. Phantom | Monday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl | Monday, Feb. 3, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Week 4

Lunar Owls vs. Phantom | Friday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Mist vs. Rose | Friday, Feb. 7, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Vinyl vs. Laces | Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Lunar Owls vs. Mist | Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. (truTV/Max)

1 v 1 Tournament | Monday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. on TBD

1 v 1 Tournament | Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. on TBD

Week 5

1 v 1 Tournament | Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. (TBD)

Vinyl vs. Rose | Tuesday, Feb. 18,7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Laces vs. Phantom | Tuesday, Feb. 18, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Week 6

Rose vs. Lunar Owls | Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Vinyl vs. Mist | Friday, Feb. 21, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Lunar Owls vs. Laces | Saturday, Feb. 22, 6. p.m. (truTV/Max)

Phantom vs. Vinyl | Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Rose vs. Phantom | Monday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Mist vs. Laces | Monday, Feb. 24, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Week 7

Laces vs. Vinyl | Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Phantom vs. Mist | Friday, Feb. 28, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls | Saturday, March 1, 6 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Rose vs. Mist | Saturday, March, 1, 7 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Laces vs. Rose | Monday, March 3, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Lunar Owls vs. Phantom | Monday, March 3, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Week 8

Phantom vs. Laces | Friday, March 7, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Lunar Owls vs. Rose | Friday, March 7, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Laces vs. Mist | Saturday, March 8, 6 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Vinyl vs. Phantom | Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Mist vs. Lunar Owls | Monday, March 10, 7 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Rose vs. Vinyl | Monday, March 10, 8:15 p.m. (TNT/Max)

Week 9 - Postseason

Semifinals, teams TBD | Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m. (TBD)

Semifinals, teams TBD | Sunday, March 16, 8:15 p.m. (TBD)

Finals, teams TBD | Monday, March 17, 7:30 p.m. (TBD)

